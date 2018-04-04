Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor to walk the ramp for Manish Malhotra’s Mijwan Fashion Show

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor to walk the ramp for Manish Malhotra. (Source: File Photo) Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor to walk the ramp for Manish Malhotra. (Source: File Photo)

Manish Malhotra, who will complete his nine years of association with Shabana Azmi’s NGO Mijwan Welfare Society, will hold the annual Mijwan Fashion Show on April 9, 2018. The welfare society helps fund the education and welfare of the people of Mijwan, which is the ancestral village of Azmi’s late father and a legendary poet — Kaifi Azmi, who was also the founder of the NGO.

For the fashion show, the ace fashion designer will showcase chikankari craft being made by Mijwan’s women, which will be styled into contemporary silhouettes along with a touch of Malhotra’s signature style.

That’s not all, the ramp will be graced by Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor, who last worked together in Yeh Jaawani Hai Deewani. Malhotra, posted a photo of the actors on his Instagram account captioned, ” TheWalk of Mijwan #FashionShow…… 9 years of Mijwan … the journey … #Muses…… the fabulous dapper, charming RanbirKapoor with the very beautiful, stunning Deepika Padukone”.

Prior to this, actors who have the walked the ramp to lend support to the cause include Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, Siddharth Malhotra, and Farhan Akhtar, to name a few.

(L-R) Farhan Akhtar, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Manish Malhotra, Ranbir Kapoor, (L-R) Farhan Akhtar, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Manish Malhotra, Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra . (Source: File Photo)

Manish Malhotra with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma at the Mijwan Fashion Show, 2017. (Source: File Photo) Manish Malhotra with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma at the Mijwan Fashion Show, 2017. (Source: File Photo)

Javed Akhtar too walked the ramp. (Source: File Photo) Javed Akhtar too walked the ramp. (Source: File Photo)

Amitabh Bachchan with daughter, Shweta Nanda Bachchan. (Source: File Photo) Amitabh Bachchan with daughter, Shweta Nanda Bachchan. (Source: File Photo)

According to a press release, PVR too has collaborated with the NGO and will be screening a 60-second video that will narrate the inspiring story about the people of Mijwan.

