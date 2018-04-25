Time 100: 2 years apart, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra both chose white for the red carpet

Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra both opted for pristine white outfits at the Time 100 gala, but who styled their outfit better? (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra both opted for pristine white outfits at the Time 100 gala, but who styled their outfit better? (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

Deepika Padukone joins the prestigious list of most influential people in the world by becoming the only Indian actor in the TIME 100 for this year. On Tuesday evening, the Padmaavat actor – who has become quite a regular at global red carpet events – attended the gala event honouring those on the list in New York City. Wowing everyone and fulfilling all expectations of those who expected to be floored by Padukone’s ensemble, the xXx: Return of the Xander Cage actor greeted the paparazzi with a Namaste in a shimmery white bejewelled gown by Anamika Khanna.

Seems like Time 100, Bollywood beauties and the classic white have a long-standing relationship, as in 2016 we saw desi girl Priyanka Chopra at the same event in a pristine white power pantsuit, her hair pulled back, highlighting her high cheekbones.

In Padukone’s case, we had expected the actor to make a sizzling appearance in one of her risque numbers, but the actor surprised us by opting for a dainty number in pristine white instead. With the designer’s signature delicate floral applique work and generous use of satin, the outfit was a glamorous number that exuded strong vibes of feminity.

The experimental piece by Khanna had many elements to it that drew attention, from the sari-style drape with the bead-encrusted netted front that joins to the single-side satin cape, which was balanced on the other shoulder with a whimsical floral ruffle. A scooping deep neck showed off her decolletage and defined collar bones. Padukone complemented it with a wine-hued lip shade, which was another unusual choice for the actor and more a favourite of Chopra’s, since Padukone usually revels in nude tones.

Deepika Padukone channelled strong feminine vibes in the glamorous number. (Source: AP) Deepika Padukone channelled strong feminine vibes in the glamorous number. (Source: AP)

Deepika Padukone was seen in an Anamika Khanna ensemble at the Time 100 gala. (Source: AP) Deepika Padukone was seen in an Anamika Khanna ensemble at the Time 100 gala. (Source: AP)

In 2016, we saw Priyanka Chopra attending the same event, when she was included in the Time’s 100 most influential list. For the gala then, the Quantico actor had picked a white suit from Danish label ST. studio by Olcay Gulsen. She had accessorised it with a lariat necklace from Lorraine Schwartz and Giuseppe Zanotti heels. It was a much welcome change from the dresses and gowns on the red carpet but the look had a few faults. We think the suit was ill-fitted and that top bun was just out of place.

Priyanka Chopra at the Time100 gala in 2016. (Source: AP) Priyanka Chopra at the Time100 gala in 2016. (Source: AP)

Though both the actors chose to wear white on the red carpet of the gala, we think Padukone made a bigger impact with multiple elements working out in her favour.

Who do you think aced their white look at the gala? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd