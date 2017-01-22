Taking a bow: Bollywood’s new obsession with funky bows

Bows are back! After festooning gifts and flowers, artistic bows are now a common sight in the fashion circuit. Bollywood’s obsession to flaunt funky bows is a clear sign of the new fetish that is making way into new designer wears. In the Victorian era, bows were spotted not only in women’s apparels but in menswear too. However, they happened to be a slightly smaller, rounder and subtly-designed. Bows fell out of fashion thereafter but made a stronger comeback in the late 1940s studded in brooches, brocades, gemstones and jewels. From then on, bows have been in and out of fashion.
Bracketed in simpler patterns and elegant shapes to lend a certain ladylike feel, bows are turning into a tad more fun and frivolous add-on to newly designed garments, bags, clutches, rings, earrings, heels and ballies now. Bow-tied straps, pussy-bow blouses, bow-topped shoes, bow-shaped studs or bow hair accessories — designers are working magic with knotted surprises in their latest ensembles. From Deepika Padukone and Parineeti Chopra to Swara Bhaskar and Sridevi, actresses are experimenting with peculiar bows to boost their style files.
Steal a glance at B-town beauties looking pretty and poised:
Deepika Padukone
For her prominent appearance at The Late Late Show with James Corden, Padukone opted for a savage look in a monochrome Wolk Morais jumpsuit. The high-neckline jumpsuit is decked with a black pussy-bow on top to give an aristocratic look. The bow complements the jumpsuit quite well and gives an edge to her aura. Styled by Elizabeth Saltzman, she paired it with Jimmy Choo shoes. While Hung Vanngo assisted her for make-up and Christian Wood did her hair, she stepped out in a natural skin tone, light pink lip shade, bold black eyeliner and wavy light-brown tresses.
Parineeti Chopra
Pretty in pink, Parineeti Chopra graced the Filmfare Awards in an off-shoulder evening gown designed by Filipino designer Mark Bumgarner. With an adjoining big bow at the top, the dress made the 28-year-old look regal and resplendent. Keeping everything else simple while making it dramatic with the bow, the actress nailed the look with silver earrings from The Diamond Gallery and an Aurelle ring.
Swara Bhaskar
Like a bride straight out of a fairy tale, Swara Bhaskar donned a white strapless gown designed by Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla. The gown is not only embellished with embroidered gemstones, but fragments of ribbon-like bows too. Looking divine, she accessorised exquisitely with rings and earrings from Ghanasingh Be True.
Sridevi
At Javed Akhtar’s birthday bash, Sridevi styled it right in black-and-white. A Valentino pussy-bow blouse and ankle-length black culottes, the outfit adeptly put the bow in spotlight. The Chanel clutch and Gucci pearl T-strap sandals went with the flow. However, her make-up looked a bit overdone and had scope to be toned down.
Sonam Kapoor
Dressed in a Temperley London embroidered outfit, Sonam Kapoor wore a matching white bow. The silk bow looked great with the attire. Styled by Rhea Kapoor and Chandini Whabi, she wore maroon boots from Stuart Weitzman to accent her fashion statement.
Shraddha Kapoor
Wearing a full-sleeved sheer aqua mini dress designed by Shehla Khan, Shraddha Kapoor kept it sweet and simple at the Bigg Boss 10 house. A long ribbon tied into a neat bow near the collar area enhanced her look. Opting for natural makeup and lip colour, Kapoor wore Steve Madden stilettos with the dress.
Neha Dhupia
Taking organic cotton and linen to the red carpet in monochromes, Neha Dhupia wore a parachute organic cotton shirt and black pinstripe linen skirt from The Chola Label at the Filmfare Awards 2017. The organic shirt boasts of a giant pussy-bow, which pushes the envelope for the actress. Dhupia accented it with pearl studs and a long layered necklace from her own vintage collection.
Kalki Koechlin
Looking like a cute schoolgirl, Kalki Koechlin recently dressed herself in Gucci dress adorned with laces and a black Gucci handbag. Styled by Ekta Rajani, she wore a pink bow and pearl earrings along with it to complement her dress.
Clearly, bows are timeless when it comes to accentuating style statements, be it jazzing up with jewellery or adding it to the dress itself. So, are bows the next big thing?