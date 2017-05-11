Deepika Padukone, Parineeti Chopra, Malaika Arora Khan show us how to ace cool summer travel style

Airport style: Take inspiration from Parineeti Chopra (L), Deepika Padukone (C) and Malaika Arora Khan. Airport style: Take inspiration from Parineeti Chopra (L), Deepika Padukone (C) and Malaika Arora Khan.

Fashionistas are always looking out for ideas for cool summer travel style and what’s better than airport celebrity spotting for some inspiration, right? Over the years, Bollywood divas have given us ample opportunities to get inspired and redo our wardrobes. The summer of 2017 is no different.

Spotted looking elegant and in tune with trends was Deepika Padukone. The Padmavati actress was snapped at the Mumbai airport in a soft pink dress from her own collection ‘All About You’.

We think the layered top midi outfit is perfect for summers as you can wear it as it is or if you are up for it, can accessorise it with a tan belt and sandals just like her. We really like this look and those animal-printed sunnies and Hérmés bag is the perfect add-on. Care to follow her lead?

Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra was seen at the airport in an amazing pair of white sneakers with tassel details on it.

We love how this lady has been experimenting on the fashion front with the promotion of her upcoming film Meri Pyaari Bindu going on in full swing. From the numerous appearances, it’s clear that she has taken a liking for boho chic inspired looks and this dark blue dress with white embroidery and tassels on it is no exception. We think she wore it well.

Last but not the least, Malaika Arora Khan gave out really cool vibes in a deconstructed shirt dress with blue details on the hem of the sleeves.

We love how she paired it with plain white sneakers, oversized sunnies and a bright lip shade. Refreshing to the eyes in the summer heat – simple yet effective.

Which look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

