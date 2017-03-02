Deepika Padukone or this Victoria’s Secret Angel: Who wore the Prabal Gurung gown better?

Deepika Padukone (L) and Josephine Skriver in Prabal Gurung. (Source: Instagram) Deepika Padukone (L) and Josephine Skriver in Prabal Gurung. (Source: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone is a stunner on the red carpet. Over the years, the actress has given us many memorable looks and with the recent Oscars parties and New York Fashion Week appearances, looks like she’s just getting better and better. And guess what? This Bollywood beauty is way ahead at her fashion game too. Recently, we saw Josephine Skriver in a red Prabal Gurung dress that Padukone was spotted in, way back at IIFA 2016. If you remember, it was one of her most iconic looks.

Deepika Padukone at IIFA 2016. (Source: Instagram) Deepika Padukone at IIFA 2016. (Source: Instagram)

Last year, IIFA 2016 belonged to her when she stepped out in this stunning red Prabal Gurung waist cutout gown. She styled her one-shoulder, thigh-high slit gown with statement Outhouse Jewellery and a pair of metallic heels from Italian luxury brand Giuseppe Zanotti Design. Voluminous, swept-out curls and a deep red lip shade complemented her. Like we said last year, she totally owned the green carpet, looking like a goddess.

Meanwhile, we spotted Danish model Josephine Skriver at BVLGARI Oscars pre-party wearing the same gown. The Victoria’s Secret Angel who has walked in over 300 fashion shows and have featured on the cover of leading magazines like Harper’s Bazaar, Vogue, Elle, Marie Claire and others styled it differently. She picked a statement necklace by BVLGARI and nude heels to complement her look. Poker straight hair and nude make-up were her choice for the evening.

For us, there’s a clear winner here and it’s none other than Deepika Padukone. We think the Padmavati actress wore her look better and those cascading curls completely floored us. What do you think?

