Deepika Padukone or Sonam Kapoor: Whose airport style do you like the most?

From L to R: Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. (Source: Varinder Chawla) From L to R: Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

With the humidity and heat bearing down on us mere mortals, it’s time to keep one’s style statement really simple. Cotton and linens are your best bet, but if you are game, you can experiment with other fabrics too. The tricky part is when you have to travel, as you all know that the cabin temperature inside an airplane can get really cold. For times when you want to keep it casual but don’t want to wear a Tee and pyjama, you can always turn to these two fashionistas of Bollywood. Yes, we are talking about Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor. Their airport styles are the best. So go ahead, take style lessons from these two beauties!

Hello Sunshine

Deepika Padukone looked as bright as sunshine at the airport but we feel that something was a mismatch. The effort was good and normally we love yellow outfits but the mustard pants paired with the bright yellow Tee didn’t make for a good sight.

Deepika Padukone goes yellow. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone goes yellow. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

We would have preferred the same colour separates or a white Tee to go with her pants and nude trench coat. However, we like the addition of tan brogues and the navy Goyard tote to the look. Her make-up was perfect too.

Denim Queen

Sonam Kapoor looked visibly tanned after her vacation from Sri Lanka with her besties but her fashion game was on point.

Sonam Kapoor in Mad in LA midi dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sonam Kapoor in Mad in LA midi dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

This one can never be called a slacker when it comes to dressing up or dressing down. The Neerja actress was seen in a comfortable Mad in LA midi dress, which she layered with a denim jacket from Bhane. A pair of sneakers from Nike, sunglasses from Roberi and Fraud and a Louis Vuitton backpack rounded her look. The perfect picture of urban chic.

Which look do you like the best? Let us know in the comments below.

