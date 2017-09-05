Deepika Padukone or Shilpa Shetty: Whose ‘jacket and ripped jeans’ airport look would you go for?

Which of the two actors do you think nailed the classic ripped jeans and jacket airport look? (Source: Varinder Chawla; Shaleen Nathani/Instagram) Which of the two actors do you think nailed the classic ripped jeans and jacket airport look? (Source: Varinder Chawla; Shaleen Nathani/Instagram)

If you thought red carpet is the only place stars show off their fashionable best, then think again. Bollywood beauties like Deepika Padukone and Shilpa Shetty are setting temperatures soaring with their on-the-move looks, aka airport looks. And if the recent trend is anything to go by, then comfortable olive green jackets and ripped jeans seem to be the ‘in-thing’. In fact, the our celebs might be overdoing the ripped jeans a bit right now.

The Padmavati actor was recently spotted wearing an olive green trench coat from Burberry over a red and black check shirt from Maje Officiel and ripped denim jeans from Topshop. She rounded off her look with a pair of white Nike sneakers. Keeping her make-up minimal and leaving her lovely tresses open, she chose to accessorise with just a pair of shades. The snuggly and comfortable jacket that she paired with fitted jeans seems just the perfect combination to wear on the move.

Shetty, on the other hand, decided to go for warmer hues and chose to team her green jacket with a pair of black distressed jeans with a fishnet underlay. The floral patchwork (which is quite the rage these days) on her jacket gives a relief with the dash of colour. She went for oversized tinted shades and just a dab of lipstick as make-up.

When put together, we are inclined towards liking Padukone’s understated yet trendy airport look. Easy on the colours and a perfect balance between a warm hue and a cooler one, Padukone looks much better than Shetty.

But which of the two actors do you think nailed the classic ripped jeans and jacket airport look? Let us know in the comments section below.

