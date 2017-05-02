Deepika Padukone or Priyanka Chopra: Whose airport style is cooler?

Deepika Padukone (L) and Priyanka Chopra spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone (L) and Priyanka Chopra spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra are two of the coolest and most stylish ladies in Bollywood. And unless you have been living under a rock, you know by now that the two Indian beauties made their debut at Met Gala 2017. While Priyanka Chopra won the hearts of the paparazzi and international fashion editors with her fierce yet feminine look in a Ralph Lauren trench coat gown with a massive train, Deepika Padukone failed to nail the Art of the In-Between theme at the Gala. However, the actress still managed to look elegant in a white Tommy Hilfiger satin slip dress with a plunging neckline.

Deepika Padukone in an oversized grey sweater from Deme by Gabriella. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone in an oversized grey sweater from Deme by Gabriella. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

But red carpets are not the only place where trends are set. Airport style is an essential part of a celeb’s life and before these two flew off to the US, they were spotted at the airport keeping it really comfy. Padukone was seen in an oversized grey sweater from Deme by Gabriella, which she paired with smart white frayed hem pants. A black tote, matching pair of black espadrilles, minimal make-up, a neat ponytail and black sunnies rounded out her look. We think she looked like anyone of us on a travel day.

Priyanka Chopra in a printed jacket from Hemant and Nandita. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Priyanka Chopra in a printed jacket from Hemant and Nandita. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, Chopra was seen at the airport keeping it casual yet chic in a pair of denims which she wore with a blue suede camisole and a long printed jacket from Hemant and Nandita. She too wore sunnies and comfortable white Louis Vuitton sneakers for the long trip ahead.

What do you think about their travel style? Let us know in the comments below.

