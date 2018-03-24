Deepika Padukone’s monochrome outfit is a perfect blend of comfy and chic; see pics

Deepika Padukone’s monochrome look can be easily recreated. (Source: Designed by Rajan Sharma) Deepika Padukone’s monochrome look can be easily recreated. (Source: Designed by Rajan Sharma)

When it comes to channeling uber-cool street style statement, Deepika Padukone is undoubtedly a pro. Remember the time when she gave spring/summer fashion goals in a one-shoulder floor-length, gingham dress by Rosetta Getty from her Pre-Fall 2017 collection? Or when she gave a sporty twist to her white shirt, which seemed perfect for a comfy day out? Continuing her fashionable streak, the Bajirao Mastani actor was seen sporting a look which we think could be easily recreated.

While attending an event in Delhi, Padukone opted for a white, full-sleeves top from Proenza Schouler teamed with a pair of black Gucci pants featuring beaded detailing and fringe hemline. The round neck top also featured an asymmetric hemline, which added an interesting element to it. Styled by celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani, she teamed her outfit with a pair of black, pointed-toe heels and pearl earrings. We think her outfit is simple yet stylish. While Padukone wore it for a formal event, it can be worn for a casual day out also.

Not only her outfit, her make-up and hairdo too were noteworthy. Make-up artist Rosario Belmonte rounded off her look with perfectly-done winged eyes, a dewy sheen and nude pink lips whereas hairstylist Gabriel Georgiou styled her hair into a centre-parted, messy ponytail.

Padukone’s monochrome outfit reminds us of Shilpa Shetty and Sonam Kapoor, who had previously given us some serious street style goals in black denims and white tops. While Shetty added a pop of colour by teaming it with hot pink accessories, Kapoor’s billowy oversized top added a whole lot of drama to her look.

Sonam Kapoor (L) and Shilpa Shetty (R) nailed the monochrome trend effortlessly. (Source: File Photo) Sonam Kapoor (L) and Shilpa Shetty (R) nailed the monochrome trend effortlessly. (Source: File Photo)

