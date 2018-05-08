Met Gala 2018: Deepika Padukone looks heavenly in a red Prabal Gurung gown

Deepika Padukone literally embraced this year’s Met Gala theme ‘Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination’. (Source: AP Images) Deepika Padukone literally embraced this year’s Met Gala theme ‘Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination’. (Source: AP Images)

The Met Gala is upon us and the red carpet has never looked any better with celebrities upping their fashion games. Much like last year, the event witnessed the participation of two leading ladies from Bollywood- Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra. While Chopra looked ethereal in a dramatic Ralph Lauren number, Padukone looked delectably sinful in a gorgeous Prabal Gurung gown.

Ditching her safe red carpet looks, Padukone literally embraced this year’s theme ‘Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination’. The silk-crepe gown with a shoulder bloom accentuated her svelte figure and also witnessed the actor reprising the thigh-high slit which she has owned on red carpets in the past.

Pulling her hair back, she accessorised her look with red stilettos, stunning diamond jewellery and a bright red pout.

The all-red ensemble could have been overwhelming but to Padukone’s credit, it is difficult to look away from her.

Padukone’s look at this year’s The Costume Institute Gala at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art last year is a far cry from her appearance last year. The Padmaavat actor had looked radiant in a white Tommy Hilfiger satin slip dress gown with a plunging neckline in 2017 but clearly failed to make a mark. Chopra, on the other hand, had made quite a fashion statement in a Ralph Lauren trench-coat gown with a massive train.

Padukone has definitely raised the heat with her appearance this year. What do you think? Do you like her look? Tell us in the comments below.

