Deepika Padukone looks absolutely ravishing on the cover of this magazine, see pics

Deepika Padukone at Cannes 2017. (Source: File photo) Deepika Padukone at Cannes 2017. (Source: File photo)

Deepika Padukone is someone constantly on the move. After spilling magic at Cannes 2017 and winning us over with her impeccable style the Padmavati actress is back to woo us once more with her latest photoshoot for Maxim for their list of the Top 100 Hot women from around the globe – for the year 2017. In the race of being hot and sensuous, the 31-year-old easily beat the likes of Priyanka Chopra, Emma Watson, Emma Stone, Dakota Johnson, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin.

Sharing the result of the survey, Maxim India shared a sneak peek video of the actress with the caption, “Over a million votes later, here’s a little sneak peek at our No. 1 on the #MaximHot100! Stick around for more”.

They also shared a photo of the cover of Maxim saying, “Reigning queen @deepikapadukone is the hottest woman of the year!”

An exclusive look was also shared and needless to say, Padukone looked ravishing

On the cover, the actress was seen in a custom made two-piece from Swapnil Shinde and striking Christian Louboutin black heels. This sensational look was brilliantly put together by celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani. Her hair with a beautiful wet sheen was styled by Anil C while, celebrity make-up artist Namrata Soni worked her magic with a radiant shine, smokey eyes and a bold red lip. We love this cover, she looks absolutely ravishing. Truly deserving of the Hottest Women of 2017 title!

What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd