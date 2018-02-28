Deepika Padukone, Manushi Chhillar, Malaika Arora: We can’t stop crushing over their chic pantsuits

Deepika Padukone, Manushi Chhillar, Malaika Arora at their fashionable best in pantsuits. (Source: Instagram) Deepika Padukone, Manushi Chhillar, Malaika Arora at their fashionable best in pantsuits. (Source: Instagram)

After taking a short breather, it seems Bollywood is once again going back to power outfits and this time in a pantsuit. Though we saw a lot of vibrant and loud printed pantsuits with statement sleeves last year, this year seems to be all about muted elegance.

With silk-satin pantsuits making way into the fashionistas’ wardrobes, we are excited to see the interesting styling lessons our B-Town celebrities dole out. Here’s looking at some of them so far.

Deepika Padukone

Looking powerful and elegant, Deepika Padukone was seen in a Lanvin suit. Her outfit included a fitted long-line blazer accentuated with a satin lapel, a lace top loosely tucked in her high-waist wide-legged trousers, along with a pair of nude pointed heels. Her all-white look was enhanced with a touch of bold make-up which included a deep red lip shade, bold eyebrows and soft smokey eyes. Celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani rounded off her look with a sleek low ponytail and a pair of gold pearl-drop earrings.

Manushi Chhillar

For her visit to the British Virgin Islands, Chhillar wore a silk-satin pantsuit in silver. We like the chic number from designer Sunaina Khera, which had knee-high slit pants and silver embroidery on either side. The sleeve of her jacket had a similar embroidery and we think the outfit was a nice choice for a formal visit, but also had a glam factor that easily gave Chhillar the fluidity to make it a party wear.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora also chose to go with a silk pantsuit from designer Sunaina Khera. She teamed it with a black lacy camisole top and we think it raised her style quotient. To keep the look glamorous, she accessorised with a pair of gold hoop earrings from Flower Child. Arora rounded out her look with a sleek ponytail and pointed black pumps.

Excited to hitch a ride on to the pantsuit bandwagon? Let us know what will be your pick in the comments below.

