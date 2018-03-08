Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora, Sonam Kapoor: Bollywood celebs show belts can be a cool accessory

L to R: Malaika Arora, Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla; prabalgurung; wearerheson/ Instagram) L to R: Malaika Arora, Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla; prabalgurung; wearerheson/ Instagram)

Belts are not only for holding up outfits anymore, it is also a cool way to add some structure to a look. It’s a bonus that it also lends an X-factor to a pair of regular denims and tee or a long, flowy dress. In other words, it has the power to glam up your outfit instantly. So, if you are thinking of how to complement your outfit with this sleek, stylish accessory, who better than our Bollywood fashionistas to give some fabulous style inspiration? From Alia Bhatt to Malaika Arora, these beauties show us different ways to enhance your outfit using a belt.

Deepika Padukone

Padukone wore a hibiscus silk cady asymmetric one-shoulder gathered knot tie blouse with an extended sash and bishop sleeve and the dahlia laminated cotton relaxed workwear trouser with the hibiscus patent leather belt from Prabal Gurung’s Spring 2018 collection. Styled by Shaleena Nathani and with hair and make-up by Bauer, Padukone chose to go sleek by tying her hair up into a raised ponytail and opting for a red lipstick. She rounded off her look with shiny pumps from Aquazzura.

Alia Bhatt

Wearing a white cold-shoulder top with ruffles by Self Portrait, the actor looked refreshingly cute and we love how stylist Ami Patel teamed it with suede pants from the same brand. With a belt cinched at the waist and a neck-tie hanging around the shoulders, the actor added an interesting twist to her outfit. Patel knows when less is more and we give her a thumbs up for sticking with just ear studs. The Dear Zindagi star rounded out her look with matching blush pink Steve Madden heels and we think she looked pretty.

Malaika Arora

Arora sashayed down the airport looking smart and super stylish in a pair of ripped holographic denims teamed with a tucked-in, black top featuring embellished white collars. She accessorised her outfit with a broad black Gucci belt, a pair of matching ankle-length boots along with a pair of coloured lens sunglasses. Arora’s look is proof that a great belt can enhance a jeans and tee look.

Kriti Sanon

For an event, Sanon picked a Lola by Suman B crepe top and trousers. The forest green outfit had a ruffled detailing around the neck and a front lapel slit on the trousers. She teamed it with a trendy double buckle belt, which helped break the monotony. Sanon completed her look with strappy shoes and accessorised it with few rings. Jacobs rounded up her look with minimal make-up, smokey eyes and pink lips.

Sonam Kapoor

The Neerja actor sashayed down the airport wearing a light blue dress paired with a denim jacket of the same shade from her own label Rheson. We like how she teamed her outfit with a black belt, cinched at the waist that helped break the monotony and at the same time didn’t make the dress look too flowy. Accessorising her outfit with a black tote bag, a pair of black loafers and dark sunglasses, she rounded off her look with minimal make-up, bold red lips and simple blow dry hair.

Ileana D’Cruz

D’Cruz was recently spotted attending the promotions of her film Raid, wearing an off-shoulder, floral printed maxi dress from Ritu Kumar. The flowy dress was cinched at the waist with a brown leather belt that also had a knotted detailing on it. The belt not only accentuated her svelte figure, it also helped Break the monotony. Styling her hair in a ponytail, she rounded off her look with a nude make-up palette.

