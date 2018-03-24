Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora, Ileana D’Cruz: Best airport looks of the week (Mar 18- Mar 24)

Here’s a roundup of the best airport looks of the week. (Designed by Rajan Sharma) Here’s a roundup of the best airport looks of the week. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

Last week, while Disha Patani and Kajal Agarwal sashayed down the airport in stylish yet comfy dresses, Yami Gautam gave some ultra-chic style statement in a pair of distressed denim culottes and a black top. This week too, celebs like Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora and others showed us different ways to channel some fabulous airport fashion. Here’s a roundup of a few interesting looks of the week.

Deepika Padukone

The actor opted for a pair of blue, distressed denims teamed with a black, tucked in tee, which featured a cut-out detail on the neckline. She further accessorised her outfit with a pair of Givenchy sandals, a black handbag from Celine and dark sunglasses. Keeping her make-up minimal with glossy lips, she rounded off with neatly tied hair.

Deepika Padukone was seen wearing a pair of jeans with a black top. (Source: Express photo by Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone was seen wearing a pair of jeans with a black top. (Source: Express photo by Varinder Chawla)

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh, who is known for adding a touch of quirkiness to his looks, opted for a vibrant mauve-coloured suit teamed with a polka-dotted shirt. As if the bright-hue wasn’t enough, he further teamed it with a rudraksh chain, a pair of colourful shoes, a fedora hat and ornage-tinted sunglasses. Well, only Singh could have pulled it off with so much elan!

Ranveer Singh opted for a mauve coloured suit. (Source: Express photo by Varinder Chawla) Ranveer Singh opted for a mauve coloured suit. (Source: Express photo by Varinder Chawla)

Huma Qureshi

Qureshi gave her basic white outfit an upgrade as she opted for a satin, white shirt dress, which featured a ruffle detail on the bodice and a black tie-detail above the waist. She styled it with a pair of black sneakers, hoop earrings and oversized sunglasses. Minimal make-up with nude pink lips and a neat updo gave finishing touches to her look.

Huma Qureshi opted for a white shirt dress. (Source: Express photo by Varinder Chawla) Huma Qureshi opted for a white shirt dress. (Source: Express photo by Varinder Chawla)

Ileana D’Cruz

The Raid actor looked ultra-chic in an olive green dungaree featuring ring detailing on the side panels of the trousers. She teamed it with a bralette and a beaded denim jacket. Her outfit is proof that you needn’t neccesarily give up on stylish airport looks for comfort – both can go hand in hand. A pair of black casual shoes and oversized shades complemented her look.

Ileana D’cruz opted for an olive green dungaree. (Source: Express photo by Varinder Chawla) Ileana D’cruz opted for an olive green dungaree. (Source: Express photo by Varinder Chawla)

Rani Mukerji

Wondering how to add an X-factor to your basic blue jeans and black tank top? Take cues from the Hichki actor as she gave some really cool airport style goals by adding a quirky printed, olive green jacket to her basic outfit. She styled it with a pair of Fendi shoes and a white Chanel handbag.

Rani Mukerji opted for an olive green quirky jacket. (Source: Express photo by Varinder Chawla) Rani Mukerji opted for an olive green quirky jacket. (Source: Express photo by Varinder Chawla)

Malaika Arora

While Kangana Ranaut has quite often been spotted rocking formal outfits at the airport, this time it was Arora who set temperatures soaring in a grey coloured tailored suit teamed with a black top featuring a plunging neckline. She further teamed it with a matching belt, oversized sunnies and white casual shoes from Chanel. Sleek hair tied into a neat ponytail and red lips finished her look.

Malaika Arora was seen wearing a grey pantsuit. (Source: Express photo by Varinder Chawla) Malaika Arora was seen wearing a grey pantsuit. (Source: Express photo by Varinder Chawla)

Vaani Kapoor

Like Rani Mukerji, Vaani Kapoor too upgraded her basic distressed denim and white tank top with a pastel pink, longline shrug. She accessorised her outfit with a pair of white sandals and dark sunnies. Minimal make-up, red lips with sleek, straight hair rounded out her look.

Vaani Kapoor teamed her basic outfit with a longline shrug. (Source: Express photo by Varinder Chawla) Vaani Kapoor teamed her basic outfit with a longline shrug. (Source: Express photo by Varinder Chawla)

Mira Rajput Kapoor

Kapoor was seen opting for a pair of high-waisted, striped trousers teamed with a black tank top and a matching crop jacket. Her look was accessorised with a pair of studded earrings, oversized sunglasses, black pumps and a black handbag. Minimal make-up, glossy lips and neatly tied hair rounded off her look.

Mira Rajput Kapoor was seen at the airport with husband Mira Rajput Kapoor was seen at the airport with husband Shahid Kapoor and daughter Misha. (Source: Express photo by Varinder Chawla)

Whose look would you like to recreate the next time you go to the airport? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd