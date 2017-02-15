Deepika Padukone makes white shirt-blue jeans combo look hotter than ever

Deepika Padukone is the queen of casual chic too. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone is the queen of casual chic too. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Deepika Padukone is the reigning queen of Bollywood fashion right now! From gorgeous gowns to ethnic wear, the xXx: Return of Xander Cage actress has been killing us softly with her style. What’s worth noticing is that even her basic style is on point.

Recently, Padukone was photographed at the airport in a military-inspired cropped jacket from Alice and Olivia which she paired with a white ruffled shirt from Ellery and simple blue denims. She finished out the look with neat pulled back hair and a pair of colour block booties. We aren’t sure if anyone could have carried off the look so well as much as her. But hey, we aren’t complaining!

Another noteworthy off-duty look is when we spotted her at Mumbai airport looking like an absolute diva in a short black dress, which she layered with a jacket. She styled it with thigh high-boots and a waist belt, poker straight hair, minimal make-up and a beautiful Celine bag.

But like we said earlier, it’s not just her off-duty sartorial choices that’s got us interested. Equally striking is Padukone’s appearance in Beijing when during the last round of promotions for her upcoming movie, the actress walked out in a beautiful Ralph Lauren gown. What we love about the look is the minimalism of it and, of course, that hair bun – it’s sure giving us hairstyle goals!

Which look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

