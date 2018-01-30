Deepika Padukone looks vibrant in a melange of happy colours on a magazine’s latest cover

Deepika Padukone turns heads in a colourful, vibrant outfit on the cover of a popular magazine’s latest issue. (Representational Picture) Deepika Padukone turns heads in a colourful, vibrant outfit on the cover of a popular magazine’s latest issue. (Representational Picture)

Deepika Padukone must be on a career high, but when it comes to putting her best fashion foot forward, the Padmaavat actor is just as compelling. While she was in the Capital to attend her father and badminton legend Prakash Padukone’s felicitation ceremony looking beautiful in a pink Sabyasachi Mukherjee Banarasi sari, she is turning heads in a colourful, vibrant outfit on the recent Vogue India cover.

Padukone posed pretty and happy for the magazine’s ‘The Happiness Project’ wearing a multi-coloured broad striped, sequined buttoned shirt by Ashish with a pair of red biki briefs from Lolli. With make-up by Anil Chinnappa, she rounded off the look with deep-red lipstick, wore her rich mane of hair open, in prominent waves. Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, Padukone looked gorgeous, accessorised with the best of all her dimpled, radiant smile. “This couldn’t have happened at a better time!The ‘Happiness’ Project??Thank You @vogueindia @voguemagazine” she wrote, while sharing the image on her official Instagram handle.

While she is seen in a multi-coloured outfit here, Padukone seems to have made her love for pink Banarasi weave pretty clear in her recent few appearances, interestingly donning saris as her outfits of choice all those times.

She was seen in a pink Banarasi sari at the HT Most Stylish Awards 2018. Earlier, she posted a picture on her Instagram account with her friend draped in a pink Banarasi sari, yet again.

