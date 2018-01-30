Deepika Padukone looks stunning in a resplendent Sabyasachi sari at dad Prakash Padukone’s felicitation

Deepika Padukone left fashion experts in awe as she attended Prakash Padukone’s felicitation wearing a stunning Sabyasachi couture sari(Source: APH Images exclusive) Deepika Padukone left fashion experts in awe as she attended Prakash Padukone’s felicitation wearing a stunning Sabyasachi couture sari(Source: APH Images exclusive)

As badminton legend Prakash Padukone was felicitated in the Capital with the first ever Lifetime Achievement Award of Badminton Association of India, daughter and leading Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone left fashion experts in awe as she attended the ocassion wearing a stunning Sabyasachi couture sari. Keeping up with Sabyasachi’s memo of making women look nothing less than goddesses in his designs, the traditional six yards was a peach Benarasi weave with elaborate golden embroidery at the ends and the Padmaavat actor looked elegant and regal in it. She paired the rich sari with a half-sleeve jewel-neck blouse of the same colour.

With hair and make-up by Sandhya Shekar and Anjali Chauhan, Deepika chose to wear her hair into a neat, side-parted low bun. She kept her make-up fresh, dewy and simple by opting for a deep-pink lipstick, beautifully kohled-eyes and a hint of eye-shadow over them. She accessorised with a pair of round, studded golden earrings, barring which, she chose to go low on accessorising.

Given the richness of her attire, it was smart on her stylists’ part to keep her make-up and accessories minimal and let the Sabyasachi wonder have its moment of glory.

Interestingly, pink seems to be the colour of choice for Deepika of late, given how she chose to wear a rich Benarasi pink and muted gold weave at the HT Most Stylish Awards 2018 red carpet. She teamed it with a strappy blouse that matched the border of her six yards. She however chose to add an element of goth to her look with the smokey-eye make-up.

