Deepika Padukone looks ‘fierce and hot’ at The Late Late Show With James Corden

Deepika Padukone’s been on a roll for some quite time now, both professionally and on the fashion front. Recently, the actress was seen making an appearance on the popular Ellen DeGeneres Show in white separates from Michael Kors where she kept her make-up subtle with just a touch of shine on her eyelids, flushed cheeks and a soft pink lip shade. Even her hair was on point in natural, loose waves. A perfect example of how she’s going places and keeping it elegant and stylish at the same time, no?

Now, for another major appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden, Padukone made quite a fierce impact. She stepped out in a monochrome jumpsuit from Wolk Morais and shoes from Jimmy Choo. Usually, the actress is known to work with celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani but for the last couple of international appearances, Padukone picked Elizabeth Saltzman to assist her with the styling, Hung Vanngo for make-up and Christian Wood for hair. And we are definitely not complaining – because she’s been pulling off one gorgeous look after another. Here, we think the actress in the black jumpsuit looks fierce and sensual at the same time.

Her hair was on point too, styled in soft waves, which gave the impression of an out-of-bed hair look and her make-up was kept minimal with a beautiful nude lip shade, expertly lined eyes, defined eyebrows and just a hint of pink on her cheeks. We think she looked absolutely lovely. Nothing to fault here.

