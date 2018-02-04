All white-suit and ethnic blue kurti — Deepika Padukone aces both western and traditional

Deepika Padukone in white blazer suit or ethnic blue? (Source: Shaleenanathani/Instagram) Deepika Padukone in white blazer suit or ethnic blue? (Source: Shaleenanathani/Instagram)

Riding high on the success of her recent release Padmaavat, actor Deepika Padukone has been donning quite a few powerful looks and making a statement while at it. While Padukone recently floored fashion experts as she appeared on the cover of Femina for their February issue sporting a no make-up look, it is the all white attire which she wore at the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit in Mumbai that has now got people talking.

Looking powerful and elegant, the 32-year-old was seen in a Lanvin suit. Her outfit included a fitted long-line blazer accentuated with a velvet lapel, a lace top loosely tucked in her high-waist wide-legged trousers, along with a pair of nude pointed heels. Her all-white look was enhanced with a touch of bold make-up which included a deep red lip shade, bold eyebrows and soft smokey eyes. Celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani rounded off her look with a sleek low ponytail and a pair of gold pearl-drop earrings. Check out her look here:

While, Padukone looks sophisticated in her all-white turnout, she looks equally sensational in a traditional outfit by Raw Mango. Her ensemble included a royal blue kurti with intricate, golden prints all over. She paired it with golden palazzo pants. Styled by Nathani, again, we love how her look is teamed with a pair of studded purple earrings from Tanishq. Make-up artist Sandhya Shekar has done a beautiful job by keeping the make-up subtle along with a pulled back, sleek pony-tail. Check out the pictures here:

Although wearing two opposite looks, Deepika Padukone has managed to nail them both. Do you like her look? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

