Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon, Kalki Koechlin: Bollywood actors show us fabulous ways to wear a skirt

Kriti Sanon, Deepika Padukone and Kalki Koechlin show unique ways to style a skirt. (Source: style.cell/ shaleenanathani/ who_wore_what_when/ Instagram) Kriti Sanon, Deepika Padukone and Kalki Koechlin show unique ways to style a skirt. (Source: style.cell/ shaleenanathani/ who_wore_what_when/ Instagram)

It’s that time of the year again when your wardrobe needs a revamp, especially with spring knocking on your door. Say bye bye to your winter jackets and usher in the light fabrics. If you ask us, nothing says easy-breezy than a skirt, what’s more important is that they are versatile and can be worn anywhere. The only thing you need to know is how to style it right.

We have rounded-up a series of looks of our B-town fashionistas which are inspiring in more ways than one.

Deepika Padukone

Padukone looked resplendent as she stepped out wearing a lovely skirt from designer Sabyasachi. Stylist Shaleena Nathani chose to team the generously floral embroidered skirt with a basic white shirt from Zara, and we think her minimalist approach worked very well. For the accessories, the actor picked a chic pair of floral earrings and teamed her attire with black pumps from Christian Louboutin.

We like the nude tones that make-up artist Anil C chose to give the actor, with a dash of burgundy on the lips to brighten up her look.

Priyanka Chopra

Chopra looked comfortable and chic as she stepped out on the streets of New York in a black leather skirt from 3.1 Phillip Lim. The actor paired her sleek skirt with a white Rag and Bone sweater, which had pearls beaded on the sleeves and across the front. The cinched sides of the skirt added an attractive element to the actor’s attire. We like how Chopra moves away from the norm with her style statements.

To amp up your spring fashion, instead of the sweater, you can pair the skirt with a pastel or funky shirt or a crochet top.

Twinkle Khanna

Dressed in a black Zara top and multi-coloured midi skirt from the high-end Italian label Missoni, Twinkle Khanna looked gorgeous. The 43-year-old paired it with a chic Lavish Alice blazer and sandals from Charles and Keith. The actor-turned-author stole the spotlight in her attire, and we couldn’t help but adore how she balanced out the vibrant skirt that could easily have been OTT, with the black top and blazer.

The ultra feminine skirt is definitely a great choice, and you could pair it with many other vertical and single-toned tops as well, depending on where you’re going and how glam you want it to look. The skirt sits high on the waist, and gives the illusion of length to your frame, while providing a flattering definition to your silhouette.

Twinkle Khanna’s colourful skirt is a great option to glam up your all-black look. (Source: File Photo) Twinkle Khanna’s colourful skirt is a great option to glam up your all-black look. (Source: File Photo)

Jacqueline Fernandez

The actor was seen as her bubbly self in a pink shirt from Ralph Lauren, which she wore tucked-in with a pretty pink knee-length skirt from Peter Pilotto from their Spring 2017 collection. We like the colourful patterns embroidered on the skirt that gave a break from the pink monotone and the swathes of ombre blue on the sides that perked up her outfit.

Stylist Narola C Jamir teamed it with pink-hued rockstud pumps from Valentino and accessorised the look with a watch from Bvlgari. For the make-up, she opted for dewy tones with a glossy pink lip to go with her soft-tone attire.

Jacqueline Fernandez gives her skirt a formal touch by pairing it with a shirt. (Source: File Photo)

Kriti Sanon

The Raabta actor was spotted in a glittery skirt-over-dress ensemble. Wearing a sparkly dress from the Red Empress label paired with a distressed denim skirt from Purple Paisley, Sanon made quite an appearance. We couldn’t help but admire how stylist Sukriti Grover balanced out the over-the-top outfit — that could have been way too glittery — and toned it down with an asymmetrical skirt and a pair of white sneakers from Skecher Street.

She slayed in a skirt on another occasion when she wore it with a black quirky tee. Deconstructed outfits were a rage in 201 and rightfully so as they can instantly glam up a look. Like Sanon, you too can team it with a solid coloured top or a check top.

Kalki Koechlin

Koechlin was seen wearing a gingham skirt teamed with an embroidered top from Rahul Mishra. Gingham patterned outfits are mostly fun and eclectic and doesn’t need much styling. They can be a great option for nailing street styles (with solid or check tops) as well as for formal occasions (with a shirt).

Sanya Malhotra

The Dangal actor gave formal outfit goals in a polka-dotted white skirt paired with a darker coloured shirt, both from Cord. Her look is simple yet stylish and something you can easily recreate. She teamed the outfit with strappy shoes from the same brand and accessorised with metallic Eurumme earrings.

Mandana Karimi

The Main Aur Charles actor was spotted wearing a ruffled skirt with floral applique detailing from Karleo teamed with a white collared top by H&M. She rounded off her outfit with white sandals from Zara.

Which style statement would you like to recreate? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd