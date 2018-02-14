Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon and Athiya Shetty give casual style goals in these outfits

Kriti Sanon, Deepika Padukone or Athiya Shetty: Whose look do you prefer? (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Kriti Sanon, Deepika Padukone or Athiya Shetty: Whose look do you prefer? (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

When it comes to nailing casual dressing, Deepika Padukone has mostly managed to impress us. Be it athleisure outfits or winter street style, the Bajirao Mastani actor has more often than not managed to leave onlookers gaping at her stylish appearances. The same can be said about Kriti Sanon and Athiya Shetty – their travel style is noteworthy and imitable. Their latest appearance is equally good.

Padukone opted for an all-black look in a hoodie teamed with a pair of matching leggings. She styled it with a pair of black chappals, a quilted handbag and dark sunglasses. She rounded off her look with minimal make-up and tousled, windswept hair. Her ‘too-cool-for-school’ look is something we would find ourselves imitating on a lazy day.

Deepika Padukone keeps it all-black. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone keeps it all-black. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Kriti Sanon kept it easy-breezy in a pair of ripped boyfriend jeans teamed with a sleeveless white top. She added a pop of colour to her basic white and blue combo with a longline red and black checkered shirt, which was styled more like a shrug. She combined her outfit with black sunglasses, a black backpack and white sneakers. Minimal make-up and sleek tousled hair rounded off her look.

Kriti Sanon added a pop of colour to her basic blue and white combo with a checkered shirt. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Kriti Sanon added a pop of colour to her basic blue and white combo with a checkered shirt. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Although we liked Padukone and Sanon’s style statement, it was Athiya Shetty who stole the limelight. The actor was spotted outside a parlour wearing a pair of black bell-bottoms teamed with a white crop top. She styled it with a super cool, cut-shoulder styled distressed denim jacket. While Sanon added colour to her outfit with the check shirt, Shetty’s denim jacket added a refreshing touch to her look.

Athiya Shetty keeps her style game right on point. (Source: Expres Photo by Varinder Chawla) Athiya Shetty keeps her style game right on point. (Source: Expres Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Whose style statement would you like to recreate? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd