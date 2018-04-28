Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor: Best airport looks of the week (Apr 22- Apr 28)

Here’s a roundup of the best airport looks of the week. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express) Here’s a roundup of the best airport looks of the week. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express)

Airport looks may seem easy to curate but can completely spiral out of control if overdone. But trust our Bollywood celebrities to keep on inspiring us with their travel style, well, at least on most occasions. This week, while Sonam Kapoor went for a bright orange outfit, Karisma Kapoor opted for pink heels and Deepika Padukone quirked up her airport look with a quirky printed tee. Here’s a roundup of a few interesting looks of the week.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor was seen rocking the tone-on-tone trend in an orange maxi dress featuring a tie detail on the waistline. She layered it with a matching dual shaded jacket that gave it an interesting look and accessorised her outfit with a pair of deep brown ballerinas, a tan tote bag and a pair of heart-shaped sunglasses from Chloe.

Sonam Kapoor was seen in a bright orange outfit. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Sonam Kapoor was seen in a bright orange outfit. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Malaika Arora

The Chaiyan Chaiyan girl was seen in a pair of checkered pants teamed with a white camisole and a denim jacket. She complemented her outfit with a pair of black, ankle-length boots that added an interesting touch to the look. Sleek hair with glossy lips rounded it off.

Malaika Arora at the Mumbai airport. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Malaika Arora at the Mumbai airport. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Aditi Rao Hydari

Hydari kept it simple yet stylish in a pair of ripped denims teamed with a white camisole and further layered it with a light blue, quirky printed, longline shirt. She accessorised her outfit with a tan tote bag, white sneakers and black sunnies. Minimal make-up and tousled hair completed her look.

Aditi Rao Hydari in a longline shirt and denims. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Aditi Rao Hydari in a longline shirt and denims. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Diana Penty

The Cocktail actor looked fashionable in matching separates. Her outfit included a pair of maroon palazzos teamed with a matching longline, sleeveless blazer and a black camisole.

Diana Penty in a maroon coloured ensemble. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Diana Penty in a maroon coloured ensemble. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Kareena Kapoor Khan

While returning from Dubai, the Veere Di Wedding actor was seen in a navy blue, ethnic cotton dress from Ikai by Ragini Ahuja featuring white embroidery work on it. She added a contemporary touch to her look with a pair of red sneakers and rounded it off with minimal make-up, a neat ponytail, a black tote bag, and oversized sunnies.

Kareena Kapoor in Ikai by Ragini Ahuja. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Once again spotted in ethnic wear at the airport, Kareena looked lovely in a yellow printed kurta which she teamed with white pyjamas from Gulabo Jaipur. She styled her outfit with a pair of mojaris and dark sunglasses. We think her look is refreshing, stylish and comfortable.

The actor was spotted alongside her sister, Karisma, who went for a western look in a pair of wide-legged cropped denims teamed with a black and pink sweatshirt. She further accentuated her outfit with a pair of pink heels, a black Birkin bag, dark sunnies and completed her look with an updo and bold red lips.

Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan at the Mumbai airport. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan at the Mumbai airport. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Deepika Padukone

The Piku actor was spotted at the airport in a funky Burberry outfit that really caught our attention. She kept it comfortable in a green cotton sweatshirt with a cute ‘fish and chip’ print on it. The eye-catching T-shirt was teamed with a pair of flared denims and layered with a nude jacket with busy ‘letter prints’. We think her outfit is definitely interesting.

Deepika Padukone tried her hand at a different look this time. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone tried her hand at a different look this time. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Katrina Kaif

Kaif was seen in a lush, jungle-inspired shirt by For Restless Sleepers – something different and colourful than her usual blacks and blues. Her outfit scored high on fashion and comfort, given that she paired her bright shirt with a pair of cut-out black pants, instead of regular ones. Not to miss out on the black platform sneakers. We totally love how the actor decided to pull back her hair into a neat ponytail and round off her look with a pair of black shades.

Katrina Kaif in a floral shirt. (Source: Express Phoot by Varinder Chawla)

