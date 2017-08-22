Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif or Patralekha — Who aced colour blocking better?

Colour blocking with pink and red is very difficult to pull off, but Patralekha has given it a new spin with a tangerine hue. (Source: Patralekhaa/Instagram, File Photo, File Photo) Colour blocking with pink and red is very difficult to pull off, but Patralekha has given it a new spin with a tangerine hue. (Source: Patralekhaa/Instagram, File Photo, File Photo)

Recently, Bollywood beauty Deepika Padukone made a colour-blocking statement when she wore a red velvet oriental print dress with hot pink wide-legged pants from Zara. The look failed to impress because the red and pink colour blocking technique, which is really hard to pull off, didn’t work out for this beauty. The separates are beautiful on their own but teamed together, they look jarring. But Patralekha Mishra Paul, the ‘Citylights’ actor who chose to go for a similar look managed to pull it off beautifully.

Unlike Padukone, Paul chose to colour block her hot pink high-neck top from Zara with a flared tangerine skirt from Forever New. Styled by Devki B, she chose to play down the colour game with a pair of nude heels, a soft pink pout and a top-knot hair bun with cute bangs.

Colour-blocking has been a celebrity favourite for a while now. Katrina Kaif too, was seen in a pink-and-red dress by Jill Jill Stuart during a press meet while promoting Fitoor in 2016. She chose the same colours like Padukone, and failed to create an impact. While this is closer home, international stars like Taylor Swift and Beyoncé have also flaunted the colour blocking fashion technique with elan. Among them, it is Taylor Swift’s popular number that will remain our favourite.

In a red bandeau and a high-waisted hot pink cut-away skirt from Atelier Versace, Swift looked stunning. She paired her outfit with a diamond choker and a Lorraine Schwartz cocktail ring and a pair of strappy sandals by Stuart Weitzman.

