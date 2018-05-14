Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Parineeti Chopra show us how to keep the style quotient strong in comfort wear

Airport #stylefile: Deepika Padukone (R), Kareena Kapoor Khan (C), Parineeti Chopra give us lessons in comfort dressing. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Airport #stylefile: Deepika Padukone (R), Kareena Kapoor Khan (C), Parineeti Chopra give us lessons in comfort dressing. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

After giving us a memorable look in her larger-than-life gown from Ashi Studio at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, Deepika Padukone was spotted heading for home, keeping her style quotient on a high in a Max Mara outfit. The nude-hued bodycon midi dress, which stylist Shaleena Nathani layered with a light trench coat from the same brand looked really elegant. Accessorising with an olive green Burberry tote and Lennon shades from Marc Jacobs, the actor kept the tone of her attire subtle. Gianvito Rossi heels and hair let loose in soft curls rounded out her look.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted at the airport keeping it easy and comfy in a baggy peplum top. The gingham piece with frills and balloon sleeves gave us some retro feels. The Veere Di Wedding actor complemented it with a pair of black skinny jeans and grey sneakers. Rounding off with black sunnies and a pulled back chignon, we think it was not one of her notable airport looks, but comfortable for sure.

Another beauty spotted at the airport was Parineeti Chopra, who walked out in a semi-sheer grey blouse teamed with a pair of black shorts, lightly frayed at the hem. Though her outfit was pretty regular, we like the oomph her leather boots added to the look. The Hasee Toh Phasee actor complemented her outfit with a burnt orange tote and black shades.

What do you think about the trio’s looks? Do you think it was stylish yet travel-savvy? Let us know in the comments’ below.

