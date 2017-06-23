Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt: Celebrity-inspired ways to wear flared pants

Kareena Kapoor Khan (L), Deepika Padukone (C) and Alia Bhatt rocking the flare pants style. Kareena Kapoor Khan (L), Deepika Padukone (C) and Alia Bhatt rocking the flare pants style.

Flared pants are something most of us usually prefer to stay away from. With fitted denims finding its way into everybody’s wardrobe, boot-cut beauties lost its shine for a while but they are back now to reclaim their old glory. It’s a little tricky to pull off one as a lot depends on your body type, the flare of the pants, the kind of top you are wearing it with and, of course, the choice of footwear. Bollywood celebs nailed the style in 2017 and when in doubt, you can always take inspiration from them.

Deepika Padukone

At a birthday bash, Deepika Padukone rocked a shiny racer-back sequin top from Ralph Lauren with an amazing pair of wide-legged jeans from Stella McCartney. We love how she kept the look basic yet stylish.



These pants might be a little too much for you because of the huge flare but if you are confident that you can carry it off, then there’s no stopping you. Be sure to wear heels if you want to amp up your look.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt in applique jeans from Michael Kors. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Alia Bhatt in applique jeans from Michael Kors. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

At a soirée, Alia Bhatt was seen keeping it refreshingly stylish in a Michelle Mason olive green tank top and a pair of applique jeans from Michael Kors. If full-blown flare is not for you then pick up something like the actress. It’s a win-win! If you want, you can also go for colourful floral applique ones and pair it with a simple white top.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The diva of Bollywood did complete justice to the flared pants trend when she picked up this outfit from Chola by Sohaya. Her look included a lovely chocolate brown long jacket and a faux wrap detail wide-legged pants which she wore with Jimmy Choo snake skin pumps, an Eina Ahluwalia neckpiece and a chain bag.

Kriti Sanon

The Raabta actress pulled off a really cool look when she picked up separates from Chola by Sohaya. The tank top, sleeveless draped vest and wide-legged pants made for such a soothing sight. The takeaway here is that you can also entertain the idea of layering when it comes to flared pants.

Kriti Sanon acing the 70s look. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kriti Sanon acing the 70s look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

On another occasion, Sanon was seen rocking a pair of cool wide-legged bottoms in powder blue. She wore it with a silk high-neck shirt in dark blue.

Athiya Shetty

The Hero star has a great sense of style and she impressed us a lot when she stepped out in denim separates from Ikai by Ragini Ahuja. We think she looked extremely stylish pairing the flared pants with a patterned long jacket to give it a cool vibe.

Gauahar Khan

The Begum Jaan actress looked stunning in summery grey separates from White Elephant by Mayyur Girotra. We love the white lace details on the neckline and waistline and we think the crop top paired with the flared pant worked wonders for her. The way she styled it with boxer braids instead of a wispy updo and chocolate lips is something worth taking inspiration from.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma in flared pants by Bodice by Ruchika Sachdeva. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Anushka Sharma in flared pants by Bodice by Ruchika Sachdeva. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The Phillauri actress looked pretty in these billowy cobalt-blue flared pants which she wore with a green silk blouse, both by the brand Bodice by Ruchika Sachdeva. We like how she went easy on the accessories with a pair of dainty dangling earrings and black studded flats.

