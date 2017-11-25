Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari: Who nailed the airport look?

Whose airport look do you like the most- Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan or Aditi Rao Hydari? (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Whose airport look do you like the most- Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan or Aditi Rao Hydari? (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

We love celeb spotting at airports! Come to think of it, who doesn’t! But our reasons are completely different. Over the years, airport sightings have given us innumerable fashion inspirations and with each passing day, the game has only grown stronger. Recently, we came across Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aditi Rao Hydari and we couldn’t be happier.

Deepika Padukone, who has been giving us amazing back-to-back airport looks, was seen sporting a pair of blue ripped jeans teamed with a floral printed shirt dress and Chloe sandals. She accessorised her outfit with her oversized Chanel tote bag, which she has been spotted carrying quite often. Red lips, hair tied in a bun and black sunnies completed her look. We like it as it’s easy-breezy and can be pulled off easily.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was clicked at the airport as she took off to Kenya for Manish Malhotra’s show. Wearing a printed white shirt from Sandro along with a pair of black trousers from Zara, the actor rounded off her look with a black scarf wrapped around her neck. A Hermès Birkin bag, peep toe shoes, blood red lips, a top bun and black sunglasses gave finishing touches to her look. We think she pulled off the classy look with a lot of confidence and grace.

Kareena Kapoor Khan looks stunning at the airport. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Kareena Kapoor Khan looks stunning at the airport. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Kareena Kapoor Khan keeps her airport look on point. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Kareena Kapoor Khan keeps her airport look on point. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

While Padukone and Kapoor slayed the airport fashion like a pro, Aditi Rao Hydari wasn’t far behind. The Murder 3 actor added the X-factor to her basic white tee and a pair of ripped jeans with a black trench from the house of Ritu Kumar. Styled by Sanam Ratansi, the longline embroidered trench is one of the most stylish and comfortable ways to amp a casual look.

We think all the three Bollywood beauties looked good. What about you? Let us know in the comments below.

