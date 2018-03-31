Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar, Dia Mirza, Sophie Choudry: Bollywood celebs in all their finery at this magazine relaunch

(From L-R) Sophie Choudry, Dia Mirza, Deepika Padukone and Karan Johar. (Source: Instagram; designed by Nidhi Mishra) (From L-R) Sophie Choudry, Dia Mirza, Deepika Padukone and Karan Johar. (Source: Instagram; designed by Nidhi Mishra)

The relaunch of Filmfare Magazine Middle East, which took place in Dubai on March 30, 2018 was a starry affair with celebrities from both India and Pakistan coming under one roof to celebrate the occasion. Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Fawad Khan, Sophie Choudry, Dia Mirza and many more were seen attending the event. And needless to say, it was a treat to watch so many stars decked in stunning designer ensembles. Let’s have a look at the best and worst dressed from the red carpet:

Deepika Padukone

The Bajirao Mastani actor was seen wearing a custom-made Amit Aggarwal gown. The black ankle-length outfit featured a striking semi-sheer, ruffle detail on the bodice with black crystals on it. The structured ruffle detail with a black belt cinched at the waist gave it a peplum effect and the long train added to its elegance. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, she accessorised her outfit with silver earrings from Mahesh Notandass and black pointed-toe heels.

Make-up artist Sandhya Sekhar rounded off her look with a nude make-up palette and dark smokey, winged eyes, which added a lot of drama. While hairstylist Gabriel Georgiou styled her hair into a puffy, unkempt ponytail.

Karan Johar

The director/producer, who is known for experimenting with his looks was seen wearing a custom-made Abu Jani- Sandeep Khosla outfit. Styled by Nikita Jaisinghani, Johar looked dapper in a black tuxedo paired with a white shirt. But that’s not all! The suit had a colourful quirky embroidery on the pocket and right sleeves. A mohawk-styled hairstyle rounded off his look.

Sophie Choudry

Choudry was seen wearing a black sheer gown from designer Swapnil Shinde. The long sleeve gown featured a plunging neckline with embellishments all over it. It also had a thigh-high slit with a cut-out on the shoulder and a long train. The risque gown left us disappointed and Choudry failed to pull off the look as well. Styled by Tanima Khosla, she combined her outfit with a diamond ring from H.Ajoomal and black strappy heels. Even her nude make-up palette with smokey eyes and blow-dry hair did nothing to save her look.

Dia Mirza

Like others, Dia Mirza too opted for a black gown. She was seen wearing a Samant Chauhan ensemble, which had a white, collared-neckline and shirt-styled bodice. It also featured heavy floral embroidery on the shoulders and waist. Her gown, which seems like an amalgamation of formal and ethnic wear, looked lovely. Stylist Theia Tekchandaney accessorised her outfit with golden earrings and a ring from Legacy Fine Jewellery.

We couldn’t find any fault with her make-up and hairdo as well. A dewy sheen with well-defined eyes, red lips and a messy updo gave finishing touches to her look.

Whose look do you prefer? Let us know in the comments section below.

