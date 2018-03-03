Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, Kriti Sanon: Best airport looks of the week (Feb 24 – Mar 3)

(L-R) Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut and Kriti Sanon. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) (L-R) Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut and Kriti Sanon. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

While looking fabulous and glam at airports is no mean feat, we often tend to either dress down too much or overdress in a bid to look chic. But our favourite celebrities definitely have the trick to nailing their airport looks almost every time, so who better than them to give us some styling tutorials? From comfy pantsuits to athleisure, here’s a compilation of this week’s airport looks that will motivate you to take your airport-style game a notch higher.

Malaika Arora

The 44-year-old was spotted at the airport in a pair of flared denim jeans with a slit on either side. Making the trendy pair a highlight, she paired it with a funky white Ignasi Monreal tee from Gucci. She wore the tee tucked in and we think it looked classy.

Malaika Arora opted for a pair of slit jeans. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Malaika Arora opted for a pair of slit jeans. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Kangana Ranaut

The Queen actor opted for an easy-breezy look in a white t-shirt with the print “Less Boyfriends, More Friends” from Zara, which she styled with a pair of sky-blue trousers and a matching jacket. She teamed her outfit with a pair of pointed-toe heels and a Dior handbag. Keeping her make-up minimal with a little blush on the cheeks, she let her beautiful curls wild and free.

Pantsuits are not only for red carpets, you can wear them at the airport too. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Pantsuits are not only for red carpets, you can wear them at the airport too. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The Ki and Ka actor made a splash at the airport wearing a peach-coloured kurti teamed with a pair of white palazzos. Khan’s desi style is fuss-free yet super stylish. She teamed her outfit with a pair of golden mojris, a matching handbag and black sunglasses. Minimal make-up and hair styled into a neat updo rounded off her look.

Deepika Padukone

Wearing a white Nike sweatshirt teamed with a pair of plastic finish joggers, the Bajirao Mastani actor looked ultra-chic. In accordance with her athletic attire, she teamed it with a pair of white sneakers, also from Nike. She further accessorised her outfit with a pair of dark round shades and rounded off with hair tied into a neat ponytail.

While sashaying down the airport for another time this week, the fashionista was once again spotted in a monochrome look. This time, she opted for a white oversized sweatshirt featuring a high neck. She combined it with a pair of black leggings, matching boots and a handbag. Keeping her make-up minimal with nude pink lips, she once again rounded off with hair tied into a ponytail.

Padukone opted for a monochrome outfit. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Padukone opted for a monochrome outfit. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Kriti Sanon

Sanon showed us a great way to style a pair of bell-bottom denims — teaming them with a vibrant top. She combined it with a light orange a crop top featuring cut-shoulders and metallic detailing on the bodice. She accesorised it with a pair of white sneakers and dark sunglasses. Keeping her make-up minimal with nude pink lips, she centre-parted her wavy hair.

Kriti Sanon glammed up her denims with a bright-hued top. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Shilpa Shetty

The actor/businesswoman kept it smart and fashionable in a white matching kurti-pants with pastel-shade Sambalpuri-inspired vertical designs, teamed with a nude longline shrug. She added a bit of quirkiness to her look with a pair of geeky glasses. She accessorised her outfit with a pair of casual shoes, a quilted handbag and couple of bracelets. Like the other actors, she too kept her make-up minimal and tied her hair into a sleek ponytail.

Shilpa Shetty was seen in a striped jumpsuit. (Source: Expres Photo by Varinder Chawla) Shilpa Shetty was seen in a striped jumpsuit. (Source: Expres Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Shruti Haasan

Haasan was spotted channeling some serious spring/summer fashion goals in a black and white, checkered, mini dress featuring white floral embroidery on the body. She styled it with a pair of black leggings and matching ankle-length boots. She threw on a black jacket with white folded hem on the sleeves for some snug comfort. Sans-make-up and tousled wavy hair, she rounded off with a pair of geeky glasses.

Shruti Haasan went with a geeky look here. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)) Shruti Haasan went with a geeky look here. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla))

Jacqueline Fernandez

Wearing a black and white polka-dotted midi dress, Fernandez looked pretty as a picture. Featuring a round neck and three-quarter sleeves, she accessorised her outfit with a pair of colourful velvet slippers. She further teamed her outfit with a white sling bag and drop earrings. Minimal make-up, almost nude eyes and hair tied into a neat ponytail rounded off her look.

Jacqueline Fernandez looked retro chic in this polka-dot dress! (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Parineeti Chopra

The Meri Pyaari Bindu actor showed that a leather jacket is all you need to glam up an otherwise boring look. Wearing a pair of black leggings with a grey camisole, she teamed it with a black, crop leather jacket. Keeping accessories to a minimum, she styled her outfit with a pair of dark sunglasses, matching sneakers and a white strapped watch. Pink lips and hair tied into a neat updo rounded off her look.

A leather jacket is all you need to glam up a boring look. A leather jacket is all you need to glam up a boring look. Parineeti Chopra shows us how. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Bhumi Pednekar

Like Chopra, Pednekar too opted for an all-black outfit. She was spotted in a pair of black leggings with a black-printed top, with the words “She was made of sunlight”, vertically placed in the centre. While all-black outfits could be boring, Pednekar’s choice of an interesting top with the words printed vertically can amp up the look. She further accessorised her attire with casual shoes and oversized sunglasses. An unkempt ponytail and minimal make-up rounded off her look.

Pednekar opts for an all-black outfit. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Pednekar opts for an all-black outfit. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Whose style would you like to recreate the next time you head to the airport? Let us know in the comments section below.

