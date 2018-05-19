Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, Kareena Kapoor Khan: Best airport looks of the week (May 13 – May 19)

Here are the best airport looks of the week. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Here are the best airport looks of the week. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

When it comes to airport fashion, trust Bollywood celebrities and their personal stylists to show fashion connoisseurs how to ace stylish yet comfortable looks. While last week, we spotted celebs like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Deepika Padukone in chic outfits at the airport before Cannes, Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra wore comfy casuals while sashaying down the airport.

Fast forwarding to the present, we spotted Sonam Kapoor giving a sporty but ethnic look in a Masaba Gupta sari while Deepika Padukone kept it sharp and uber-chic in a nude bodycon dress. Here’s a roundup of a few interesting looks of the week.

Kangana Ranaut

Ranaut made us fall in love with plaids once again, as she walked down the airport in matching separates. The checkered mini skirt and matching blazer was teamed with a white printed tee. She further added a sporty twist by combining the outfit with a pair of white sneakers.

Sonam Kapoor

The actor arrived in style at Cannes, channelling some chic French vibes in a polka-dot, monochrome dress from Mother of Pearl for her first look at the French Riviera. Stylist and sister Rhea Kapoor complemented the look with a pussy bow, a pair of pearl earrings and ankle-high Chloe boots. The Veere Di Wedding actor rounded it off with a Bottega Veneta tote and Victoria Beckham shades. Make-up artist Namrata Soni gave the actor nude tones and a neutral tint on the lips, while hairstylist Stephane Lancien coiffed the actor’s hair in middle-parted soft curls.

Kapoor was also spotted at the Delhi airport with husband Anand Ahuja giving a sporty twist to her Masaba Gupta sari. Clad in a sea green sari with bold fuchsia floral prints, the actor kept it easy and we like the balloon sleeved blouse it was teamed with. However, the newly-wed gave the classic heels a miss and opted to wear a pair of suede shoes instead.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone was spotted heading for home after her Cannes tour, keeping her style quotient on a high in a Max Mara outfit. The nude-hued bodycon midi dress, which stylist Shaleena Nathani layered with a light trench coat from the same brand looked really elegant. Accessorising with an olive green Burberry tote and Lennon shades from Marc Jacobs, the actor kept the tone of her attire subtle. Gianvito Rossi heels and soft curls rounded out her look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The actor was spotted keeping it easy and comfy in a baggy peplum top. The gingham piece with frills and balloon sleeves gave us some retro feels. The Veere Di Wedding actor complemented it with a pair of black skinny jeans and grey sneakers. Rounding off with black sunnies and a pulled back chignon, we think it was not one of her notable airport looks, but comfortable for sure.

Parineeti Chopra

Another beauty spotted at the airport was Parineeti Chopra, who walked out in a semi-sheer grey blouse teamed with a pair of black shorts, lightly frayed at the hem. Though her outfit was pretty regular, we like the oomph her leather boots added to the look. The Hasee Toh Phasee actor complemented her outfit with a burnt orange tote and black shades.

