Deepika Padukone is turning heads with this stunning sheer Dolce and Gabbana shirt

Sheers are here to stay and we’re not complaining. After making a splash at a series of red carpet events, our very own Deepika Padukone was just spotted wearing a sheer georgette Dolce and Gabbana shirt, paired with a pair of black high-waisted trousers from Balenciaga. And mind you, that’s the xXx: Return of Xander Cage star’s rocking not one but two trends in one go — notice the monochrome?

Celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani shared photos of the gorgeous actress flaunting the ensemble, teaming it with a pair of Gucci pumps, earrings from Aquamarine and a centre-parted low bun, thanks to hairstylist Franco Vallelonga. Her make-up by artist Anil C was minimalist, accentuating the eyes and the statement brows Padukone has.

The sheer D&G top had lacy flares and ruffles at the neckline, which immediately gave it a classic vintage look, while the sheer texture and the pairing with the high-waisted trousers immediately lent it a 21st century modern silhouette. Talk about mixing period styles and going timeless.

Though Padukone seems to be having a summery affair with sheer whites and lace, what with sporting a gorgeous Maison Valentino lace jumpsuit recently. The actress paired it with Gucci pearl T-strap sandals that we earlier saw Sridevi flaunting with her Valentino bow outfit. With subtle smokey eyes and natural touch up by Puneet B Saini, she was good to go. The 31-year-old rounded off her look with pearl earrings. Hair stylist Gabriel Georgiou gave the actress gorgeous blow dried tresses with copper and gold streaks.

