Deepika Padukone is a stunner and these two looks are proof enough

Deepika Padukone has been killing us softly with her style. (Source: Instagram/Shaleena Nathani) Deepika Padukone has been killing us softly with her style. (Source: Instagram/Shaleena Nathani)

What can we say about her that you already don’t know. Deepika Padukone is indeed the queen of Bollywood fashion. The actress – who at one point of time was miles behind the likes of Sonam Kapoor on the fashion-metre – has certainly come a long way. Today, Padukone sets trends and it’s safe to say that fashion conscious woman in India in every age bracket, looks up to her for some inspiration.

And why not? The Padmavati actress has been killing us softly with her style. She and celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani make one powerful team, working their magic slowly and steadily. If you are a follower then you will know that Padukone has hardly faltered in the past few months. In fact, throughout her xXx: Return of Xander Cage promotions, both internationally and here on home ground, the actress had her A-game on. And even after it’s over, she is continuing her fashionable streak.

Recently, Padukone was seen dressed in red from head-to-toe. While, it’s good to go all red, there’s always this fear of going overboard. Most people usually play it down by bringing in other shades of neutral colour to break the monotony of the look, but not this actress. Nathani dressed her up in a midi-dress from Jonathan Simkhai, which she matched with a pair of red shoes from Christian Louboutin. She complemented the look with soft curls at the end and really minimal make-up, just enough to highlight her features. We think she looked good.

Prior to this, she was seen in a completely different avatar while attending Shahid Kapoor’s birthday bash. Padukone, who looks like a staunch supporter of the metallic trend, was once again doing justice to a shimmery high-waisted ruffle pants from Phillip Lim, which she paired with a basic black tank top from H&M. Make-up expert Daniel Bauer rounded off the look with soft smokey brown eyes, a flush of pink on the cheeks, light brown lips and a neat ponytail.

We prefer the second look. What about you? Let us know in the comments below.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd