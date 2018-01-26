Deepika Padukone in this colourful Sabyasachi ensemble is a big disappointment; see pics

What do you think of Deepika Padukone’s Sabyasachi outfit? (Source: shaleenanathani/ Instagram) What do you think of Deepika Padukone’s Sabyasachi outfit? (Source: shaleenanathani/ Instagram)

Deepika Padukone’s love for Sabyasachi ensembles is nothing new. From looking like a royal princess in a red and gold sari to adding a contemporary touch to an embellished sari with a studded belt, the actor has time and again managed to wow us with her stunning appearances, but not this time. The Padmaavat actor left us really disappointed when she stepped out in a velvet kurta and palazzo combo.

Although bold colours are very much in trend in 2018, her attire teamed with the golden embroidery and matching fringes failed to impress us. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, she accessorised her outfit with statement golden danglers from Tanishq and opted for a pair of matching pointed toe heels from Christian Louboutin. We think the actor could have done better.

Even keeping her make-up minimal with a neutral palette and almost nude eyes couldn’t save her look. Hairstylist Sandhya Shekar rounded it off with sleek straight hair styled in a centre-parted manner.

What do you think of Padukone’s style statement? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

