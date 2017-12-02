Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor win big at Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards 2017

From Deepika Padukone to Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bollywood fashionistas who won big at the Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards 2017. (Sorce: @shaleenanathani/ Instgram, Varinder Chawla) From Deepika Padukone to Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bollywood fashionistas who won big at the Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards 2017. (Sorce: @shaleenanathani/ Instgram, Varinder Chawla)

Every year, Filmfare not only honours Bollywood actors for their remarkable performances on the screen but also for their impeccable style off-screen. This year too was no exception and on Friday (December 1) B-town put their most fashionable foot forward while attending the Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards 2017. Though there weren’t many surprises when it came to the winners list.

Deepika Padukone bagged the Most Glamorous Star award (female), a logical choice after her back to back hit appearances, be it in six-yards for her ongoing Padmavati promotions or sultry gowns at Cannes 2017. And the award night was no exception, the Piku star left temperature soaring in a hot red gown.

Taking away the Most Glamorous Star award (male) was none other than Hrithik Roshan, who received the honour looking dapper in a monochrome suit.

Katrina Kaif rarely has days when we are unimpressed by her fashion choices. Be it her no make-up look or her uber cool airport looks, she can carry any outfit with flair and was awarded the Filmfare Fashion Trailblazer of the Year.

Kareena Kapoor Khan won the Trendsetter of the Year award, rightly so because of the way she changed the way pregnancy was perceived in Bollywood, not to forget her classy-comfy style during her pregnancy. After brewing newness in maternity fashion, the new momma in the block is now wooing us with her gorgeous postpartum style.

Shahid Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor bagged the Most Stylish Star award at the Filmfare event. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

When it comes to fashion, Sonam Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor cannot be left out. The Mausam co-stars won the Most Stylish Stars of the Year awards at the show and looked like a vision at the red carpet.

And winning the Most Stylish Designer Award was Bollywood’s most loved designer Manish Malhotra. His close friend Karan Johar too was not left behind, bagging the Style and Substance Icon award at the ceremony.

While Amitabh Bachchan won the Timeless Glamour & Style Icon award (male), evergreen diva Sridevi clinched the honour in the female category.

Kriti Sanon , Sonakshi Sinha, Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana all took home awards at the Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards 2017. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Bhumi Pednekar has come a long away from her debut film, and of late she’s been doing quite well fashionably. No wonder then that she got the Emerging Face of Fashion award. And another star that has impressed us this year was Sonakshi Sinha with her new take on fashion and rightly bagged the award for Fashion Reinvention of the Year title.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Jacqueline Fernandez took away the Hotstepper of the Year award, while Rabta actors Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput were honoured with the Future of Fashion titles at the show. And as if their cuteness on the silver-screen was not enough, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan got the Best Dressed awards at the show too.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd