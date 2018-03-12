Deepika Padukone works this sculpted gown like the powerful diva she is

After Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone uses voluminous sleeves as power dressing. (Source: Varinder Chawla) After Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone uses voluminous sleeves as power dressing. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

That Deepika Padukone has worked to create a fierce fashionista image over the past two years, is not unknown, but this look at the recently held Hello Awards ceremony in Mumbai on March 11, is a class apart. Wearing a custom sculpted gown by Falguni and Shane Peacock, Padukone owned the red carpet with the way she looked. Seemingly taking inspiration from fellow fashionista Sonam Kapoor, Padukone’s choice of a gown with a voluminous shoulder is laudable and la mode. (Also see | Hello Awards red carpet: Best and worst dressed)

Fierce and sensuous at the same time, the floor-length gown had a plunging neckline, metallic belt to cinch the waist and a small train. The dramatic element, though, was the voluminous sleeve that can be called a cross between the ‘leg of mutton’ (apparently that’s a sleeve!) and a bishop’s sleeve. Kudos to stylist Shaleena Nathani for choosing this gorgeous piece for the event.

Deepika Padukone owned the Hello Awards red carpet with this look. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone owned the Hello Awards red carpet with this look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Nathani let the outfit do the talking by opting for bare minimum jewellery in the form of rings from Tanishq. Anil C did a fabulous job with the make-up as well, accentuating Padukone’s cheekbones and dark smokey eyes added that mystery and allure to complement the gown. If there’s one complaint, then that would be in the hairstyle. Though the signature sleek bun by Gabriel Georgiou worked well with the overall outfit, we would have liked a bit of variation.

Deepika Padukone looks resplendent in this Falguni and Shane Peacock gown. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone looks resplendent in this Falguni and Shane Peacock gown. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

With this gown, Padukone seems to be playing in with the sleeves variation that yet another contemporary has been sporting of late – Sonam Kapoor. Over the past couple of weeks, we’ve seen Kapoor sport a variety of balloon and flared sleeves. Once, during PadMan promotions, she wore a white shirt with butterfly sleeves over the regular full-sleeves. This not only gave a voluminous look to the actor but also gave out a fiercely powerful vibe.

This airport look has her sporting a high and low top, which had balloon sleeves that added a regal look to her attire.

Sonam Kapoor in a balloon-sleeved, high-low white tunic. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sonam Kapoor in a balloon-sleeved, high-low white tunic. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

And then, of course, there were the balloon sleeves that the Veere Di Wedding actor flaunted which looked super chic, other than giving slight Johnny Bravo vibes, but then, we secretly loved his audacity too.

It seems these women are using the voluminous sleeves as an element of power-dressing. Do you agree with that thought? Tell us in the comments below.

