Deepika Padukone has everyone talking with her latest sun-kissed golden locks

Sonam Kapoor might be the original queen of high fashion in modern-day Bollywood, but you’ll agree that by now, even Deepika Padukone and her stylist Shaleena Nathani have mastered the art of curating glamorous looks. We think they are mini magicians, conjuring up not just gorgeous sartorial looks for the fashion connoisseurs but also trying their hands at new make-up trends and beautiful hairdos. And it looks like the duo will continue the adventurous style streak and surprise us from time to time. To be honest, we think they have outdone everybody on the fashion front in the past one year.

Recently, Padukone in her unique way showed us what a good hair day should look like. We spotted her after a hair spa session in Mumbai and we just couldn’t believe our eyes! Those wavy locks of hers with streaks of gold and brown changed colour to a beautiful bright copper/golden shade. We don’t know yet how it’s going to look like after sundown but we are in love with how it looks and shines in sun. Not an easy hair colour to pull off but she certainly makes it work for her. A brilliant makeover we say!

It’s been touted that the Padmavati actress might head to Paris for the upcoming Cannes Film Festival as the brand ambassador for L’Oreal Paris, joining the likes of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor and this transformation might be a precursor to her appearance on the red carpet. But nothing has been confirmed yet. Whatever the outcome, we don’t have any reasons to complain. She looks gorgeous! Everything that this lady does on the fashion front makes perfect sense. Don’t you think?

