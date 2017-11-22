Deepika Padukone nails the sultry fashionista look on the cover of her latest magazine shoot

This is, however, not the first time that Deepika Padukone floored us with a fierce yet sultry look on the cover of a magazine. (Source: File Photo; For representational purpose) This is, however, not the first time that Deepika Padukone floored us with a fierce yet sultry look on the cover of a magazine. (Source: File Photo; For representational purpose)

Deepika Padukone, as she is awaiting the release of her film Padmavati directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, looked like a dream more or less every time she stepped out for promotions. And now, on the cover of Filmfare magazine’s latest issue, Padukone has set the bar a notch higher, looking her sultry and stunning best while at it. While her fashion turnouts in the recent past showed her channelling her reel-persona into real life as she wore clothes that seemed fit for royalty, on the cover of this December issue, it is her fierce make-up that takes the cake.

With make-up and hair styling by Sandhya Shekhar, Padukone looked phenomenal with dishevelled hair highlighting her light-brown streaks, part nude-part bronze make-up look and sans-liner eyes. The brown in her hair struck a contrast with the shimmery pink pullover by Pink Porcupines that she is wearing on the cover and her make-up, meanwhile, balanced the entire look out. With barely there brown lipstick and a hint of gold as eye-shadow, she accessorised her look with Wild Orchid earrings from Valliyan.

This is, however, not the first time that the Padmavati actor floored us with a fierce yet sultry look on the cover of a magazine. Earlier this year, in a shoot that ruffled many delicate feathers on the Internet, Padukone oozed hotness as the cover girl of Maxim. Nailing the ‘Wet Hair look’ to the T, she looked gorgeous in a custom made two-piece by Swapnil Shinde and wore Christian Louboutin heels. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, celebrity make-up artist Namrata Soni completed her ravishing look with smokey eyes and bold red lipstick.

