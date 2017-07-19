Deepika Padukone sizzles in black athleisure in her latest magazine cover shoot

Deepika Padukone looks stunning in black in her latest photo-shoot. (Source: File Photo) Deepika Padukone looks stunning in black in her latest photo-shoot. (Source: File Photo)

After making her Hollywood debut in xXx — Return of Xander Cage opposite Vin Diesel, Deepika Padukone has become an international icon. But much before the film, the beautiful actor often managed to leave her mark internationally through her iconic sartorial choices. This time, Padukone is setting the temperatures soaring in black athleisure on the cover of Femina’s latest issue. From making heads turn in an edgy swamp green creation by Monisha Jaising, complemented with Valliyan jewellery and a pair of Balmain heels to almost all of her recent goddess-like appearances at the Cannes 2017, the 31-year-old actor is every bit a fashionista.

She looks sultry in a black netted top over a sports bra from Nike that she paired with a tassel belt from The Source, Bandra. Padukone has a red jacket from Dior casually over her shoulders and rounded her look with heels from Louboutin World. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, she chose to keep her wild, wavy mane open and chose accessories from Dior to complete the look. The bronze yet subtle makeup by Anil C is a clear winner here.

Celebrity stylist Nathani also shared a photo of the actor swirling and her smiling her beautiful smile in a customised black, off-shoulder princess gown by Swapnil Shinde. She has her beautifully wild tresses swept towards one side and no, the black and white filter on the photo is doing nothing to stop Padukone from sparkling her best.

