Deepika Padukone’s sultry and sensuous denim dress is all you need for your summer wardrobe

Not only does she have a huge fan following in India, Deepika Padukone has made a name for herself on the global map too — after making her Hollywood debut in xXx: Return of Xander Cage opposite Vin Diesel. The actress made her first red carpet appearance at MTV EMA 2016 and also made a splash in her yellow off-shoulder gown at the Golden Globes earlier this year. Padukone, who was also spotted at the New York Fashion Week, has been slaying with her sartorial choices.
The 31-year-old made hearts skip a beat recently when she donned a denim dress and flaunted her perfectly toned legs. We love that Padukone chose a dress that perfectly resonates with the trends of spring-summer 2017. Designed by Dionne Campbell-Young, the one-shoulder dress had a denim belt neatly tied at the waistline. And if that wasn’t enough, the ‘Padmavati’ actress wore a colourful pair of heels by Dolce and Gabbana, which we totally adore.
Check out her look here:
The bell sleeves in this dress looked like a rage. Long, oversized, sleeves with slits are making waves this season and Padukone rocked it like no one else.
The actress complemented her style with natural touch up and hair neatly parted at the centre. Her dimples were like a cherry to the cake for the fashion statement!
We love this carefree look, don’t you?
Earlier, Padukone was seen dressed in red from head-to-toe. Stylist Shaleena Nathani dressed her up in a midi-dress from Jonathan Simkhai, which she matched with a pair of red shoes from Christian Louboutin. She complemented the look with soft curls at the end and really minimal make-up, just enough to highlight her features. We think she looked good.
See what she wore here:
Prior to this, she was seen in a completely different avatar while attending Shahid Kapoor’s birthday bash. Padukone, who looks like a staunch supporter of the metallic trend, was once again doing justice to a shimmery high-waisted ruffle pants from Phillip Lim, which she paired with a basic black tank top from H&M. Make-up expert Daniel Bauer rounded off the look with soft smokey brown eyes, a flush of pink on the cheeks, light brown lips and a neat ponytail.
Check out her look here:
We still can’t stop drooling over the denim dress. What about you?