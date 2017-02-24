Deepika Padukone’s sultry and sensuous denim dress is all you need for your summer wardrobe

Denim diva (Source: Varinder Chawla) Denim diva (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Not only does she have a huge fan following in India, Deepika Padukone has made a name for herself on the global map too — after making her Hollywood debut in xXx: Return of Xander Cage opposite Vin Diesel. The actress made her first red carpet appearance at MTV EMA 2016 and also made a splash in her yellow off-shoulder gown at the Golden Globes earlier this year. Padukone, who was also spotted at the New York Fashion Week, has been slaying with her sartorial choices.

The 31-year-old made hearts skip a beat recently when she donned a denim dress and flaunted her perfectly toned legs. We love that Padukone chose a dress that perfectly resonates with the trends of spring-summer 2017. Designed by Dionne Campbell-Young, the one-shoulder dress had a denim belt neatly tied at the waistline. And if that wasn’t enough, the ‘Padmavati’ actress wore a colourful pair of heels by Dolce and Gabbana, which we totally adore.

Check out her look here:

Sultry and sensuous! (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sultry and sensuous! (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The bell sleeves in this dress looked like a rage. Long, oversized, sleeves with slits are making waves this season and Padukone rocked it like no one else.

Leggy lass! (Source: Varinder Chawla) Leggy lass! (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The actress complemented her style with natural touch up and hair neatly parted at the centre. Her dimples were like a cherry to the cake for the fashion statement!

Smile and shine! (Source: Varinder Chawla) Smile and shine! (Source: Varinder Chawla)

We love this carefree look, don’t you?

Earlier, Padukone was seen dressed in red from head-to-toe. Stylist Shaleena Nathani dressed her up in a midi-dress from Jonathan Simkhai, which she matched with a pair of red shoes from Christian Louboutin. She complemented the look with soft curls at the end and really minimal make-up, just enough to highlight her features. We think she looked good.

See what she wore here:

Prior to this, she was seen in a completely different avatar while attending Shahid Kapoor’s birthday bash. Padukone, who looks like a staunch supporter of the metallic trend, was once again doing justice to a shimmery high-waisted ruffle pants from Phillip Lim, which she paired with a basic black tank top from H&M. Make-up expert Daniel Bauer rounded off the look with soft smokey brown eyes, a flush of pink on the cheeks, light brown lips and a neat ponytail.

Check out her look here:

We still can’t stop drooling over the denim dress. What about you?

