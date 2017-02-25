Deepika Padukone stuns in a black Roland Mouret dress at the Women in Film Pre-Oscar Cocktail Party

Deepika Padukone stuns at the Pre-Oscar Party! (Source: File Photo) Deepika Padukone stuns at the Pre-Oscar Party! (Source: File Photo)

Deepika Padukone seems to be at the top of her game, when it comes to making a style statement. Bollywood’s Mastani already had a huge fan following in India, and after making her Hollywood debut in xXx: Return of Xander Cage, she has been turning heads at award shows and fashion weeks in the West too. The actress recently stunned in a black Roland Mouret dress at the 10th Annual Women in Film Pre-Oscar Cocktail Party.

Even though the 31-year-old diva was quoted saying that she will not be attending the Oscar Awards 2017, there is no end to the speculations around her presence at the Oscars. And the guessing game got stronger when she was spotted at the Pre-Oscar Cocktail Party held in Los Angeles.

Wearing a beautiful Roland Mouret velvet dress, Padukone nailed the all-black look in the asymmetric ensemble. With a high neckline and low hemline, the dress made her look graceful and classy owing to its unique design. The actress kept it minimalistic by complementing it with matching Roger Vivier strappy sandals studded with jewels.

Check out her look here:

Black beauty! (Source: File Photo) Black beauty! (Source: File Photo)

Celebrity stylist Elizabeth Saltzman opted for long silver danglers from Buccellati for Padukone. Hair stylist Christian Wood left her hair open and side-parted for this one, and it totally goes with her dress.

Making a statement! (Source: File Photo) Making a statement! (Source: File Photo)

Keeping it slightly glossy and still not over-doing it, make-up artist Hung Vanngo did Padukone’s touch up. See a close-up picture from the event, here:

Before this, Padukone made hearts skip a beat when she donned a denim dress and flaunted her perfectly toned legs. Designed by Dionne Campbell-Young, the one-shoulder dress had a denim belt neatly tied at the waistline. And if that wasn’t enough, the ‘Padmavati’ actress wore a colourful pair of heels by Dolce and Gabbana.

See what she wore:

Sultry and sensuous! (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sultry and sensuous! (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Not just that, her red midi-dress from Jonathan Simkhai and shimmery high-waisted ruffle pants from Phillip Lim with an H&M tank top were also the talk of the town.

