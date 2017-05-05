Deepika Padukone fails to impress at Cannes Collection 2017 launch

Deepika Padukone at the L’Oreal Paris Cannes Collection 2017 launch in Mumbai. (Source: PTI) Deepika Padukone at the L’Oreal Paris Cannes Collection 2017 launch in Mumbai. (Source: PTI)

Looks like Bollywood beauty Deepika Padukone is having a bad fashion spell. The actress who recently attended the Met Gala 2017 red carpet, a glamorous fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute was pulled up by fashion critics for her choice of dressing. At the fashion extravaganza celebs followed the theme “Art of the In-Between” held in honour of Japanese designer Rei Kawakubo but Padukone failed to nail it. She was seen in a simple white Tommy Hilfiger satin slip gown with a plunging neckline.

Now, at the L’Oréal Paris Cannes Collection 2017 launch, she failed to impress us once again. The Padmavati actress picked a red and white printed midi cut-out dress featuring dramatic sleeves from Alexander McQueen’s Spring 2017 collection. She accessorised it with earrings from Tom Ford, rings from Chloé and a pair of heels from Giuseppe Zanotti. Bronzed eyes, blood red lips and blow-dry hair rounded her look. Not at all impressive.

But it’s a different story in the printed ads of the new collection. Take a look at this photo and you’ll know what we are talking about.

Padukone looks stunning in a Swapnil Shinde dress and earrings from Viange. With hair tied-up neatly into a high ponytail and pink lips, she looks summer ready.

We are a little disappointed but it’s fine since you can’t always win. Now, we are waiting to see what the actress would wear to the 70th Cannes Film Festival red carpet on May 17. She last graced the festival in 2010. Apart from her, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor will walk the red carpet.

