Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Yami Gautam: Best airport looks of the week (Mar 11- Mar 17)

Last week, while Kangana Ranaut looked chic and smart in a high neck, floral printed shirt teamed with a pair of trousers, Kriti Sanon amped up a black tee by styling it with a pair of excessively ripped, fishnet jeans. This week too, celebs like Deepika Padukone, Yami Gautam and others show us different ways to keep it stylish and comfortable while sashaying down the airport. Here’s a roundup of a few interesting looks of the week.
Deepika Padukone
The Bajirao Mastani actor was seen wearing a white turtle-neck, oversized sweater teamed with a pair of black, faux leather jeggings. Furthermore, she accessorised it with a pair of knee-length boots, oversized sunglasses and a sling bag. With minimum make-up, she rounded off her look with nude pink lips.
Kajal Aggarwal
Aggarwal kept it simple and comfy in a white floral maxi dress with a V-shaped neckline. Keeping her make-up minimal, she accessorised her outfit with a black handbag and large hoop earrings.
Disha Patani
The Baaghi 2 actor opted for blue tie-dye dress teamed with a longline denim jacket. Teaming her outfit with a pair of Puma slippers and a red sling bag, she rounded off her look with tousled wavy hair.
Rani Mukerji
Mukerji, who is busy with the promotions of her upcoming movie Hichki was clicked at the airport wearing a gray top, which was tucked-in on one side. She teamed it with a pair of ripped jeans and quirky-printed sneakers. A pair of oversized sunglasses rounded off her look.
Mukerji was once again spotted at the airport in a pair of dark blue jeans teamed with a quirky printed red top. She teamed it with a cross-body bag from Anya Hindmarch with graphic embossings on it. She had been spotted carrying the bag earlier too. Oversized sunglasses and black sneakers complemented her look.
Yami Gautam
Gautam shows us a great way to sport a simple black three-quarter sleeve top — by teaming it with a stylish pair of denim culottes. She accessorised her outfit with a blue backpack, oversized dark shades and golden sneakers. It is simple yet super smart and we totally love it!
Bipasha Basu
The Raaz actor wore a black, lace kurta teamed with a pair of distressed, light blue jeans and a black jacket. She teamed her outfit with a black handbag and a pair of sunglasses. Minimal make-up and soft wavy hair rounded off her look.
Daisy Shah
Shah picked a half-sleeve, blue jumpsuit, which was cinched at the waist with a black, broad knotted belt. Pink lips, kohled eyes and a messy hairdo rounded out her look.
