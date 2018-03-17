Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Yami Gautam: Best airport looks of the week (Mar 11- Mar 17)

Take cues from Bollywood celebs on how to take your airport fashion game a notch higher. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Take cues from Bollywood celebs on how to take your airport fashion game a notch higher. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Last week, while Kangana Ranaut looked chic and smart in a high neck, floral printed shirt teamed with a pair of trousers, Kriti Sanon amped up a black tee by styling it with a pair of excessively ripped, fishnet jeans. This week too, celebs like Deepika Padukone, Yami Gautam and others show us different ways to keep it stylish and comfortable while sashaying down the airport. Here’s a roundup of a few interesting looks of the week.

Deepika Padukone

The Bajirao Mastani actor was seen wearing a white turtle-neck, oversized sweater teamed with a pair of black, faux leather jeggings. Furthermore, she accessorised it with a pair of knee-length boots, oversized sunglasses and a sling bag. With minimum make-up, she rounded off her look with nude pink lips.

Deepika Padukone teamed her outfit with a pair of knee-length boots. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone teamed her outfit with a pair of knee-length boots. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Kajal Aggarwal

Aggarwal kept it simple and comfy in a white floral maxi dress with a V-shaped neckline. Keeping her make-up minimal, she accessorised her outfit with a black handbag and large hoop earrings.

Kajal Aggarwal looked lovely in a white floral maxi dress. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Kajal Aggarwal looked lovely in a white floral maxi dress. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Disha Patani

The Baaghi 2 actor opted for blue tie-dye dress teamed with a longline denim jacket. Teaming her outfit with a pair of Puma slippers and a red sling bag, she rounded off her look with tousled wavy hair.

Disha Patani opted for a sleeveless dress. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Disha Patani opted for a sleeveless dress. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Rani Mukerji

Mukerji, who is busy with the promotions of her upcoming movie Hichki was clicked at the airport wearing a gray top, which was tucked-in on one side. She teamed it with a pair of ripped jeans and quirky-printed sneakers. A pair of oversized sunglasses rounded off her look.

Rani Mukerji opted for a gray top with a pair of ripped denims. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Rani Mukerji opted for a gray top with a pair of ripped denims. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Mukerji was once again spotted at the airport in a pair of dark blue jeans teamed with a quirky printed red top. She teamed it with a cross-body bag from Anya Hindmarch with graphic embossings on it. She had been spotted carrying the bag earlier too. Oversized sunglasses and black sneakers complemented her look.

Rani Mukerji teamed her outfit with a Anya Hindmarch bag. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Rani Mukerji teamed her outfit with a Anya Hindmarch bag. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Yami Gautam

Gautam shows us a great way to sport a simple black three-quarter sleeve top — by teaming it with a stylish pair of denim culottes. She accessorised her outfit with a blue backpack, oversized dark shades and golden sneakers. It is simple yet super smart and we totally love it!

Yami Gautam opted for a pair of denim culottes. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Yami Gautam opted for a pair of denim culottes. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Bipasha Basu

The Raaz actor wore a black, lace kurta teamed with a pair of distressed, light blue jeans and a black jacket. She teamed her outfit with a black handbag and a pair of sunglasses. Minimal make-up and soft wavy hair rounded off her look.

Bipasha Basu was seen wearing a lace kurta. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Daisy Shah

Shah picked a half-sleeve, blue jumpsuit, which was cinched at the waist with a black, broad knotted belt. Pink lips, kohled eyes and a messy hairdo rounded out her look.

Daisy Shah was seen wearing a jumpsuit. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Daisy Shah was seen wearing a jumpsuit. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Whose style quotient do you like the most? Let us know in the comments section below.

