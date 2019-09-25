Deepika Padukone goes all Dior as she attends Paris Fashion Week

Deepika Padukone, who impressed us supremely in a trendy jumpsuit at the airport recently, attended the Dior Spring/Summer 2020 show at Paris Fashion Week. And for the event, the Piku actor was spotted looking gorgeous in a printed maxi dress from the label’s latest cruise collection.

Styled by celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani, the actor looked striking in the strapless outfit. The floral prints in dark undertones and the over-sized bow looked lovely on her. The outfit was teamed with a deep brown coat that she casually placed on her shoulders. The retro look was accessorised with a matching bandana, oversized glares, multiple gold chains and completed with winged eyeliner and a nude shade of lipstick. The long boots and the signature Dior clutch added to the ensemble.

However, the actor had disappointed us at the IIFA awards night as she stepped out in a custom Gaurav Gupta ensemble. Styled by Nathani again, the violet outfit with dramatic sleeves, a gossamer tulle hood, and a soft feather trail seemed too cluttered and did nothing to accentuate her look.

Padukone might disappoint once in a while, but when she stuns, there is quite no one like her.

What do you think of her recent look?