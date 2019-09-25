Deepika Padukone goes all Dior as she attends Paris Fashion Week

Toggle Menu
Deepika Padukone attended the Dior spring/summer 2020 show at Paris Fashion Week recently. And for the event, the Piku actor was spotted maxi dress from the label’s latest cruise collection.

We love Deepika Padukone’s latest look; what about you? (Source: Shaleena Nathani/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Deepika Padukone, who impressed us supremely in a trendy jumpsuit at the airport recently, attended the Dior Spring/Summer 2020 show at Paris Fashion Week. And for the event, the Piku actor was spotted looking gorgeous in a printed maxi dress from the label’s latest cruise collection.

Styled by celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani, the actor looked striking in the strapless outfit. The floral prints in dark undertones and the over-sized bow looked lovely on her. The outfit was teamed with a deep brown coat that she casually placed on her shoulders. The retro look was accessorised with a matching bandana, oversized glares, multiple gold chains and completed with winged eyeliner and a nude shade of lipstick. The long boots and the signature Dior clutch added to the ensemble.

Deepika Padukone attended the Dior spring/summer 2020 show.(Source: Shaleena Nathani/Instagram)
She layered the outfit with a long blazer. (Source: Shaleena Nathani/Instagram)

However, the actor had disappointed us at the IIFA awards night as she stepped out in a custom Gaurav Gupta ensemble. Styled by Nathani again, the violet outfit with dramatic sleeves, a gossamer tulle hood, and a soft feather trail seemed too cluttered and did nothing to accentuate her look.

IIFA Awards 2019, IIFA 2019, IIFA 2019 winners, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, rekha, iifa winners, sanju, ranbir kapoor, 2019 IIFA, iifa awards, sara ali khan, salman khan, ayushmann khurrana, vicky kaushal, karan johar
Deepika Padukone disappointed in this Gaurav Gupta ensemble. (Source: APH Images)

Padukone might disappoint once in a while, but when she stuns, there is quite no one like her.

What do you think of her recent look?

