Cannes 2018: Deepika Padukone’s outfits on Day 1 at the French Riviera lacks the WOW factor

Earlier this week, we saw Deepika Padukone stepping out in a red Prabal Gurung gown at the Met Gala 2018. While many believed that she looked heavenly in the silk-crepe number with a shoulder bloom, others dismissed her look for being really boring. What we could see from her appearance is that the Bollywood beauty played it safe while her counterpart, Priyanka Chopra went full guns blazing. Now, it’s not something unusual. Fashion critics have reiterated that she shies away from taking risks at high-profile events and her outfits at the ongoing Cannes International Film Festival 2018 are proof.

Padukone’s latest appearance at the French Riviera in a high-neck, geometric semi-sheer maxi-dress from Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini failed to leave an impression. Even though the easy-breezy number in itself was fit for a Mediterranean coast, we didn’t quite like how it was cinched at the waist with a studded black belt. Also, those colourful heart-shaped earrings could have been totally avoided. Probably Shaleena Nathani wanted a preppy look but it couldn’t even make it to the list, forget about ranking on top.

However, we loved her make-up and hair with the thickly-lined winged eyes and the high ponytail, which gave her a retro touch.

For an interview, Padukone was seen in a multi-coloured pleated outfit from Tome featuring flared sleeves and a plunging neckline. A pair of red heels by Christian Louboutin and gold earrings from Viange rounded out her look.

Keeping in mind how colourful the dress is, Padukone went minimal with the make-up – a little blush on the cheeks, kohled eyes and glossy lips. Meanwhile, hairstylist Gabriel Georgiou styled her hair into soft waves. This outfit was a total damper, the only saving grace is that Padukone has a stunning face.

The actor was also spotted in a pair of cropped, light blue denims teamed with a knotted white tee. It was styled with a pair of gold pointed-toe heels, a statement watch and hoop earrings. A nude make-up shade with light smokey eyes and brown lips rounded off her look. Now this is one look that is chic, but very basic. We were expecting Nathani to come up with something Cannes-worthy, but she left us disappointed.

But before all this, Padukone made a style statement when she landed at the Cannes airport. Wearing a checkered shirt dress by Maison Margiela teamed with a pair of faux leather jeggings, she cinched the outfit at the waist with a black belt, which gave it a sharp look.

Besides, she also paired her outfit with black ankle-length boots and a Celine bag. Minimal make-up with touseled hairdo and oversized square sunnies rounded out her look.

What do you think of the actor’s style quotient? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

