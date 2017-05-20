Latest News
Loved Deepika Padukone’s style game at Cannes 2017? Now you can look like her in these simple steps

Deepika Padukone graced the 70th Cannes film festival in breathtaking gowns and sizzling super short dresses. Get her look in easy DIY steps.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published:May 20, 2017 3:26 pm
Style yourself like Deepika Padukone! (Source: @LOrealParisIn/Twitter)

Deepika Padukone spilled magic at Cannes 2017 with her red carpet looks and her impeccable style at the event is currently the talk of the town! The 31-year-old, who was representing cosmetic brand L’Oréal Paris, graced the occasion in breathtaking gowns and sizzling super short dresses. She spread a bounty of bright colours with her style game in ruby red, lilac pink, dark purple, sunshine yellow, pretty pink and deep green.

While the ensembles she picked for the media interactions sparked mixed reviews, the gowns she donned at the red carpet on the first and second day were simply stunning. Can’t stop drooling at the pictures? We’ve decoded her look to help you get the same for your next diva moment.

QUEEN IN GREEN

The diva turned heads in an ethereal Brandon Maxwell gown with a long train behind her. Exuding charm, she added oomph to her look by accenting it with jewellery from De Grisogono and footwear from Chloe Gosselin.

HAIR: Her hair was tied in a top-knot bun yet again, and it went perfectly with the styling. To learn how to style your hair, here’s a tutorial for you. Watch the video here:

EYES: Her eye make-up was the highlight of her look. Smudged in deep green with a dash of glitter, the eye shadow brings her beauty out. Follow these steps to get the look:

* Trace a wing all over your lid. Apply the liner on your lower lash and connect it with the upper one, and fill the empty space on the lid.

* Smudge the edges of the wing, but be careful that there aren’t any harsh edges.

* Use a highlight shade on the inner corner and give it a finish with lots of mascara.

MAKE-UP: Use a beige highlighter with a shade of gold, and you’re good to go.

PINK PERFECTION

Deepika aced the dusk with a rogue-pink super-short dress which looked lovely on her. Complementing the sleeveless, shift dress with a pair of sassy stilettos, the leggy lass flaunted her svelte figure.

RAY OF SUNSHINE

Looking drop dead gorgeous, Padukone shared a picture of her yellow pencil fit, body-hugging dress with a high neck. Her wavy tresses tied up into a high pony-tail, tease out the crown area a bit to add some volume! She struck a diva pose, looking nothing less than a ray of sunshine beside the French Riviera.

BLACK BEAUTY

Nothing could have prepared us for the curveball she threw our way in this gorgeous Marchesa gown. To be honest, ethereal would be an understatement. We think she looks spectacular in this sheer number. The gorgeous one-shoulder gown with shimmery floral work on it did wonders for her and those Jimmy Choo heels and jewellery from De Grisogono simply elevated the look.

HAIR: All you need is a hair dryer and a good hair gel to get the centre-parted hair with sexy beach waves.

MAKE-UP: The plum blossom tint on her skin with a gold highlighter makes her look ravishing.

LIPS: Her maroon-red lip shade is perfection with the gown.

 

MESSY MAGIC

Padukone paired the dress with a pair of matching Chritian Louboutin stilettos (that we love) and simple Messika jewellery. With her hair up in a high messy bun that she’s known for, smokey eyes and nude lips completed the actress’ evening look.

FIERY RED

The Padmavati actress stepped out in style in a red floral gown designed by Johanna Ortiz and complemented it with footwear from Charlotte Olympia. The actress also donned jewellery by Messika to add zing to it and flaunted the backless dress while posing for the shutterbugs.

EYES: Her eyes were again the highlight for this look in shades of turquoise.

MAKE-UP: The radiant finesse just suited her best for the look.

LIPS: Her lip colour accentuated the look by notches.

So, which look would you like to style yourself in?

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
