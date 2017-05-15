Deepika Padukone is Cannes 2017-ready with this airport look and a sultry French magazine cover shoot

We love Deepika Padukone’s breezy airport look as well as her sensuous black dress on the magazine cover. (Source: Varinder Chawla and Indes/Facebook) We love Deepika Padukone’s breezy airport look as well as her sensuous black dress on the magazine cover. (Source: Varinder Chawla and Indes/Facebook)

Deepika Padukone may not have made as big as splash at the recent Met Gala red carpet as desi girl Priyanka Chopra, but there is no denying that the xXx: The Return of Xander Cage actress has made quite a buzz in the global fashion scene already. Well, we can’t wait for the actress’ next appearance at the Cannes festival, where she’s expected to walk the red carpet on May 17 and 18.

Over the past couple of weeks, photos of Padukone’s possible Cannes (we’ll call it pre-Cannes) wardrobe has been doing the rounds on social media, especially Instagram, and just a day back, Padukone was spotted at the aiport leaving for Cannes in this super comfortable-looking Alberta Ferretti maxi from the design house’s Spring 2016 collection. She teamed it up with a leather jacket – because it can get chilly on the flight right?! – from Maje Officiel and a pair of Christian Louboutin black boots.

We usually like the Padmavati actress’ airport looks, and we did this one as well. Perfectly cascading long tresses in soft curls gave her a breezy look, and she kept her make-up simple with a slight pinkish lip colour and those huge retro-round reddish-tinge sunnies made her look super chic.

In the run-up to joining the contingent of L’Óreal representatives at Cannes – along with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor – Padukone was also featured on the cover of a French magazine, Indes. The May issue’s cover is on India at the Cannes Festival. Padukone’s look is sultry and sensuous in a black dress, with a plunging neckline and cut-outs on the side.

Seated nonchalantly, the actress looks smashing, and we love the striking make-up with deep-purple-tinged eye-shadow and a bold Marsala lip-shade. Her long tresses have been styled in a sleek way to fall over her right shoulder. Padukone seems poised to take the Cannes stage by storm.

The magazine had featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on its cover last year.

Padukone’s last notable appearance at Cannes was in 2014, where she wore a beautiful white and gold sari.

