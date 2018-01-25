Deepika Padukone’s choice of smart jewellery shows you how to not overdo a Banarasi sari

Deepika Padukone looks regal in a Banarasi sari. (Source: shaleenanathani/Instagram) Deepika Padukone looks regal in a Banarasi sari. (Source: shaleenanathani/Instagram)

Deepika Padukone has shown us time and again how gorgeous she looks in regal wear, and we’re not only talking about her look in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, but off-screen as well. Remember the stunning red and gold Sabyasachi sari she had modelled? Well, that’s a look not easily forgotten. Neither is the green Banarasi sari with golden zari work on the border, which she wore for the promotions of Padmaavat.

Be it her gorgeous Sabyasachi saris or a lavish anarkali by Rimple and Harpreet Narula, the actor rarely fails to impress us. Only a day ago, she was spotted in an elegant white anarkali from Anamika Khanna and this time the actor was a picture of nonchalant grace in a Banarasi sari.

Padukone took a breather from her gowns at the red carpet at the HT Most Stylish Awards 2018 and wore a rich pink and muted gold sari, which was teamed with a strappy blouse matching the border of her six yards. To complement her attire, stylist Shaleena Nathani accessorised the outfit with a stunning heavy gold choker from Tanishq Jewellery and cocktail earrings from the same brand.

A round of applause goes to make-up artist Sandhya Shekar for giving the actor kohl-rimmed smokey eyes along with nude make-up. We think it looked dramatic and glamorous for the red carpet. Hairstylist Yianni Tsapatori rounded out the actor’s look with a mussed-up chignon but we wish he had gone with a sleek texture instead.

We think the actor nailed her look this time but what about you? Let us know in the comments below.

