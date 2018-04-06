Deepika Padukone’s athlesiure outfit (with funky glasses) is ideal for both the gym and a Sunday brunch!

Deepika Padukone keeps her airport game comfy yet chic, and don’t forget to notice the funky glasses. (Source: Express photo by Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone keeps her airport game comfy yet chic, and don’t forget to notice the funky glasses. (Source: Express photo by Varinder Chawla)

The athleisure trend – though not new – has become quite a rage ever since our beloved celebrities took to it. From pairing basic tees with joggers and jeggings with crop tops, the leading ladies have added their own twist from time to time. But the latest variation of the trend that we have spotted is the matching co-ordinates athleisure, which includes a pair of trousers teamed with a matching bomber jacket and a camisole or top to go with it. And we totally love it!

Recently, we spotted Deepika Padukone wearing one. The actor sashayed down the airport looking super cool in a pair of checkered jacket and track pants from Maje, which she styled with a white camisole. Keeping her make-up minimal, she completed her look with Nike sneakers, funky cat-eye sunglasses, and a black Celine handbag. A perfect example of chic and comfortable styling, which can not only sported at the gym but for your next Sunday brunch as well.

Prior to the Bajirao Mastani actor’s checked ‘suit’, we spotted Sonakshi Sinha donning Falguni and Shane Peacock athleisure outfits not once but twice. During the promotions of her movie, Welcome to New York, she opted for a white, check outfit teamed with a white camisole and a pair of matching sneakers. She accessorised it with a pair of geeky glasses that added a nerdy twist to the cool look. Keeping her make-up and hairdo simple, she tied her hair into a boxer braid.

The actor sported another matching co-ordinate ensemble from the same designer duo, this time in a shade of red featuring quirky prints all over it. She further teamed it with a black camisole and white sneakers from Adidas. Dark sunglasses, a black sling bag and a sleek ponytail rounded off her look.

While we love how Padukone and Sinha mixed and matched their outfits with black and white camisoles, Diana Penty showed how to ace the look in one single colour. While attending an event in Delhi, the Cocktail actor went for a pair of pastel pink joggers with a matching camisole, which she combined with a bomber jacket, all from Only. Breaking the monotony, stylist Sanam Ratansi complemented her outfit with a pair of blue sneakers. A messy updo and well-defined eyes gave finishing touches to her look.

