Latest News
  • Cannes 2017: Deepika Padukone is a ray of sunshine in this yellow gown on Day 2 (see photo)

Cannes 2017: Deepika Padukone is a ray of sunshine in this yellow gown on Day 2 (see photo)

Deepika Padukone on Day 2 at Cannes looks ethereal in yellow.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 18, 2017 1:28 pm
(Source: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)

Deepika Padukone, who turned heads at Cannes 2017 on Day 1 in a stunning maroon Marchesa gown, has only brought her fashion game up on the second day at Cannes. Looking drop dead gorgeous, Padukone shared a picture of her yellow pencil fit, body-hugging dress with a high neck on her Instagram page, with the caption, “Hello Morning… #Cannes2017 ”. We love the drama that the cut bell sleeves add to the overall look.

With her wavy tresses tied up into a high pony-tail, teasing out the crown area a bit to add some volume, she struck a diva pose, looking nothing less than a ray of sunshine beside the French Riviera.

Padukone accessorised the dress with golden floral statement earrings and a pair of strappy bejewelled heels. We think it gives a great start to Day 2, don’t you?

 

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Buzzing Now

Top News

May 18: Latest News