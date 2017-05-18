Cannes 2017: Deepika Padukone is a ray of sunshine in this yellow gown on Day 2 (see photo)

(Source: Deepika Padukone/Instagram) (Source: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)

Deepika Padukone, who turned heads at Cannes 2017 on Day 1 in a stunning maroon Marchesa gown, has only brought her fashion game up on the second day at Cannes. Looking drop dead gorgeous, Padukone shared a picture of her yellow pencil fit, body-hugging dress with a high neck on her Instagram page, with the caption, “Hello Morning… #Cannes2017 ”. We love the drama that the cut bell sleeves add to the overall look.

With her wavy tresses tied up into a high pony-tail, teasing out the crown area a bit to add some volume, she struck a diva pose, looking nothing less than a ray of sunshine beside the French Riviera.

Padukone accessorised the dress with golden floral statement earrings and a pair of strappy bejewelled heels. We think it gives a great start to Day 2, don’t you?

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd