Deepika Padukone at Cannes 2017: Slaying like a style goddess in an ethereal Brandon Maxwell gown

Deepika Padukone has been splashing a bounty of colours at Cannes 2017 with her splendid appearances. Ruby red, lilac pink, dim gray black, sunshine yellow and pretty pink… the 31-year-old simply wowed onlookers with panache. Just as we were wondering what she has in store for her second night at the film festival, she turned up looking gorgeous in a breathtaking flowy deep green gown.

ALSO SEE | Deepika Padukone at Cannes 2017: See all her looks so far

The diva turned heads in an ethereal Brandon Maxwell gown with a long train behind her. Exuding charm, she added oomph to her look by accenting it with jewellery from deGrisogono and footwear from Chloegosselin. Her hair was tied in a top-knot bun yet again, and it went perfectly with the styling. We think she slayed at the red carpet and looked no less than a queen. If you don’t believe us, steal a glance at all the stunning pictures of the actress.

She’ll make you go green with envy. Deepika in Le Smoky Smudged in Antique Green eyeshadow. #DeepikaAtCannes #LifeAtCannes #Cannes2017 pic.twitter.com/MetSis6wOG — L’Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 18, 2017

Deepika’s Makeup decode: Lips: Color Riche Moist Mat Beige couture, Face: Lumi highlighter liquid in gold #LifeAtCannes #DeepikaAtCannes pic.twitter.com/Ol5K356rJe — L’Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 18, 2017

@deepikapadukone Deepika’s Makeup decode: Eyes: Lumi powder in gold (for highlighter), Le Smoky smudged in Antique green, Superstar mascara. #LifeAtCannes pic.twitter.com/aHVBkov3Zr — L’Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 18, 2017

But, it’s not just this look that made her fans skip a beat. Here are all her other sartorial choices that won hearts at Cannes 2017!

PINK PERFECTION

Deepika aced the dusk with a rogue-pink super-short dress which looked lovely on her. Accenting the sleeveless, shift dress with a pair of sassy stilettos, the leggy lass flaunted her svelte figure.

Buy the latest look to experience #LifeAtCannes!

Tint caresse Peach Blossom, La Palette Gold, True match Lumi Rose Powder, Superstar mascara pic.twitter.com/alBzzukwtQ — L’Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 18, 2017

RAY OF SUNSHINE

Looking drop dead gorgeous, Padukone shared a picture of her yellow pencil fit, body-hugging dress with a high neck. Her wavy tresses tied up into a high pony-tail, tease out the crown area a bit to add some volume! She struck a diva pose, looking nothing less than a ray of sunshine beside the French Riviera.

Day Make Up Decode: ☀️💄 Tint Caresse Tulip Blossom, Volume Million Mascara, La Palette Gold and Brow Artist Genius Kit #LifeAtCannes pic.twitter.com/JeXOOCYexT — L’Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 18, 2017

BLACK BEAUTY

Nothing could have prepared us for the curveball she threw our way in this gorgeous Marchesa gown. To be honest, ethereal would be an understatement. We think she looks spectacular in this sheer number. The gorgeous one-shoulder gown with shimmery floral work on it did wonders for her and those Jimmy Choo heels and jewellery from DGrisogono simply elevated the look.

MESSY MAGIC

Padukone paired the dress with a pair of matching Chritian Louboutin stilettos (that we love) and simple Messika jewellery. With her hair up in a high messy bun that she’s known for, smokey eyes and nude lips completed the actress’ evening look.

Deepika in Color Riche Le Smoky Brown Fushion, Les Ombres Chocolate Lover, Tint Caresse Sakura Blossom, Lumi Liquid Rose #LifeAtCannes pic.twitter.com/8YLjOOA166 — L’Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 17, 2017

FIERY RED

The Padmavati actress stepped out in style in a red floral gown designed by Johanna Ortiz and complemented it with footwear from Charlotte Olympia. The actress also donned jewellery by Messika to add zing to it and flaunted the backless dress while posing for the shutterbugs.

. @deepikapadukone on her way to the L’Oréal Beach Studio in a red outfit by Johanna Ortiz and Charlotte Olympia shoes. #LifeAtCannespic.twitter.com/LoirA8NxMr — L’Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 17, 2017

What do you think of Padukone’s final look? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd