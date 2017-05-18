Latest News
Deepika Padukone at Cannes 2017: Slaying like a style goddess in an ethereal Brandon Maxwell gown

We think Deepika Padukone looked no less than a queen. If you don't believe us, steal a glance at all the stunning pictures of the actress.

Deepika Padukone has been splashing a bounty of colours at Cannes 2017 with her splendid appearances. Ruby red, lilac pink, dim gray black, sunshine yellow and pretty pink… the 31-year-old simply wowed onlookers with panache. Just as we were wondering what she has in store for her second night at the film festival, she turned up looking gorgeous in a breathtaking flowy deep green gown.

The diva turned heads in an ethereal Brandon Maxwell gown with a long train behind her. Exuding charm, she added oomph to her look by accenting it with jewellery from deGrisogono and footwear from Chloegosselin. Her hair was tied in a top-knot bun yet again, and it went perfectly with the styling. We think she slayed at the red carpet and looked no less than a queen. If you don’t believe us, steal a glance at all the stunning pictures of the actress.

But, it’s not just this look that made her fans skip a beat. Here are all her other sartorial choices that won hearts at Cannes 2017!

PINK PERFECTION

Deepika aced the dusk with a rogue-pink super-short dress which looked lovely on her. Accenting the sleeveless, shift dress with a pair of sassy stilettos, the leggy lass flaunted her svelte figure.

RAY OF SUNSHINE

Looking drop dead gorgeous, Padukone shared a picture of her yellow pencil fit, body-hugging dress with a high neck. Her wavy tresses tied up into a high pony-tail, tease out the crown area a bit to add some volume! She struck a diva pose, looking nothing less than a ray of sunshine beside the French Riviera.

BLACK BEAUTY

Nothing could have prepared us for the curveball she threw our way in this gorgeous Marchesa gown. To be honest, ethereal would be an understatement. We think she looks spectacular in this sheer number. The gorgeous one-shoulder gown with shimmery floral work on it did wonders for her and those Jimmy Choo heels and jewellery from DGrisogono simply elevated the look.

MESSY MAGIC

Padukone paired the dress with a pair of matching Chritian Louboutin stilettos (that we love) and simple Messika jewellery. With her hair up in a high messy bun that she’s known for, smokey eyes and nude lips completed the actress’ evening look.

FIERY RED

The Padmavati actress stepped out in style in a red floral gown designed by Johanna Ortiz and complemented it with footwear from Charlotte Olympia. The actress also donned jewellery by Messika to add zing to it and flaunted the backless dress while posing for the shutterbugs.

What do you think of Padukone’s final look? Tell us in the comments below.

