Deepika Padukone and Sophie Choudry prove stripes will never go out of style

From L to R: Sophie Choudry and Deepika Padukone at Mumbai airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) From L to R: Sophie Choudry and Deepika Padukone at Mumbai airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Be it Breton stripes, awning stripes, pin stripes, repp stripes or rainbow stripes, some things never go out of style. From time to time, we have seen not just celebs but budding fashionistas turning to stripes when in doubt. From jumpsuits to rompers, they have tried it all and with Deepika Padukone and Sophie Choudry rocking this trend at the airport, we know for sure that they will always remain a favourite with the ladies. Of course, there are ways to wear it according to one’s body type but we will get to that some other day. For now, let’s focus on how these two Bollywood beauties nailed it.

Deepika Padukone wearing a dress from her own label All About You From Deepika Padukone. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone wearing a dress from her own label All About You From Deepika Padukone. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Deepika Padukone was seen in a striped asymmetrical slip dress from her own collection All About You From Deepika Padukone. She styled it with a simple round neck white Tee underneath and monochrome sneakers from Nike. Her choice of accessory was a pair of cool Lennon sunglasses. We like the cool, summery vibe to this look. We think it was a good idea to pull her hair up into a neat ponytail and keep her make-up minimal for this look.

Check out Sophie Choudry’s funky Gucci sneakers. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Check out Sophie Choudry’s funky Gucci sneakers. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sophie Choudry, on the other hand, was seen wearing thin stripes. We think it is an interesting twist to the regular stripe shirt. The top with the bow detail which she styled with a pair of blue jeans looked absolutely lovely on her. A Céline handbag, sunglasses and graphic Gucci sneakers with ‘For Love’ written on it rounded her look.

Whose style do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

